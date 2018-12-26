DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan Railways audit report doesn't reveal any irregularities or corruption, Rafique's lawyer tells SC

Rana BilalUpdated December 26, 2018

Email

Saad Rafique's lawyer says Pakistan Railways is plagued by a 65-year-old deficit, not losses. ─ DawnNewsTV
Saad Rafique's lawyer says Pakistan Railways is plagued by a 65-year-old deficit, not losses. ─ DawnNewsTV

The Supreme Court on Wednesday was told that an audit report on Pakistan Railways' finances during former minister Saad Rafique's tenure showed that there had been no corruption or irregularities in the state-owned company.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar was hearing a suo motu case pertaining to losses racked up by Pakistan Railways allegedly during Rafique's incumbency.

A member of the company's finance department had earlier informed the court that it had faced losses to the tune of Rs163 billion during the PML-N government's tenure, and generated a total revenue of Rs180bn.

In April this year, the apex court had asked chartered accountancy firm AF Ferguson to carry out a forensic audit of Pakistan Railways to find out the reasons behind the colossal losses the department had faced over the last five years.

The former minister, who is currently in National Accountability Bureau custody, was presented in court today. His lawyer submitted the court-ordered audit report on Railways losses and told the bench that it didn't turn up any corruption or irregularities.

"But were there losses?" Justice Nisar inquired.

"These are not losses but a deficit that has carried on for the past 65 years," the lawyer responded.

The court ordered the auditor general and federal government to furnish their replies to Rafique's response.

Rafique also addressed the court, saying that before his term, Rs58m in pensions was paid to railways employees by the federal government, but during his tenure, the department itself had paid Rs21m.

"At least applaud this," he asked the chief justice, to which Justice Nisar responded that the PML-N stalwart would be praised when the matter is resolved.

More details to follow.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

1000 characters
Fastrack
Dec 26, 2018 11:42am

Just leave us alone already.

Recommend 0
Owais
Dec 26, 2018 11:58am

The way PLMN has been running state of affairs, together with PPP, I will not be surprised if the audit report identifies mega billion corruptions and irregularities ..

Recommend 0
FK
Dec 26, 2018 12:02pm

@Fastrack, wait for the truth to come out, why worry to get to the facts.

Recommend 0
Yasir Azim
Dec 26, 2018 12:22pm

i agree with Khawaja i am surprised my self, no corruption but again this audit was formed during PML-n government. let see and hope but to ask the CJP for applaud its too quick Mr. qhawaja.

Recommend 0
amir
Dec 26, 2018 12:34pm

Put this corrupt in Jail quickly

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Love and dowry

Love and dowry

Rafia Zakaria
Everyone knows the disasters of debt that are inflicted on families in the midst of arranging daughters’ marriages.

Editorial

December 26, 2018

Scrutiny or victimisation?

IF the accused ought to comply with the law at each stage of the legal process against them, the law needs to be...
IMF talks
Updated December 26, 2018

IMF talks

There are indications that government's ongoing talks with IMF may be heading towards an impasse.
December 26, 2018

Personal data protection

THE FIA’s claim, published in this paper on Monday, that the bank at the heart of the probe initiated in October...
Updated December 24, 2018

Back to prison

Country is in a perilous economic situation and political brinkmanship will surely only hurt the people.
December 25, 2018

Gender inequality

PAKISTAN is the second worst country to be a woman when it comes to gender equality, declares a recent World ...
Updated December 25, 2018

Plight of minorities

The dark clouds under which Pakistan’s minorities labour are a reality that will require much effort to dispel.