Pakistan, Russia's foreign ministers discuss Afghan peace in Moscow
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on his trip to Moscow, his last stop on a whirlwind four-nation tour.
The ministers talked about the revival of peace process in Afghanistan. They also discussed bilateral relations between Russia and Pakistan and developments in the regional situation.
Qureshi was received by Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Qazi Khalilullah upon his arrival in Moscow earlier today.
Both Russia and Pakistan have been actively trying to revive the peace process in war-torn Afghanistan. In order to kickstart direct negotiations between the Afghan Taliban and the Afghan government, Moscow had last month hosted peace talks that were attended by delegations of the Taliban, the Afghan government and global stakeholders. A Pakistani delegation had also attended the peace talks.
Last week, Pakistan brokered a meeting between the United States and the Taliban in Abu Dhabi in a bid to pave the way for reviving the peace process that has remained stalled since 2015.
The talks were arranged after the US President Donald Trump wrote a letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan seeking Pakistan's help in mending Afghan peace process. The overture came after a patch of tense ties between the US and Pakistan since President Trump last year announced his Afghanistan and South Asia strategy in which Islamabad was accused of not acting against terrorist safe havens.
In the first two days of his three-day trip, the foreign minister visited Kabul, Tehran and Beijing, where he met his counterparts and other high-ranking officials. He discussed regional peace and stability and matters of mutual interest with the three neighbours.
During his trip to Kabul on Monday — his third since he became foreign minister in August — Qureshi met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani. During his meetings, the foreign minister stressed the importance of peace in Afghanistan for regional stability and renewed Pakistan's commitment to assist in the process.
With his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif on his trip to Tehran on the same day, the foreign minister discussed bilateral relations and regional situation. Both officials agreed on the importance of improved bilateral relations between the two countries.
He visited Beijing on Tuesday, where he met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two discussed "bilateral and regional issues, especially peace in Afghanistan", according to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal.
The US decision to pull nearly half of its troops from restive Afghanistan was high on the agenda at the meeting between the Pakistani and Chinese foreign ministers. China has not announced an official stance on the US troop pullout, but Pakistan on Saturday welcomed the decision to slash US troop numbers calling it “a step towards peace” in war-torn Afghanistan.
In recent months, China has played a more active role in brokering peace in the region as stability in Afghanistan is critical to its Belt and Road policy of expanding trade links across Asia.
During the course of its bad patch in ties with the US, Pakistan increased its interactions with China, Iran, and Russia for Afghan peace. Now that Pakistan has agreed to assist the US in achieving peace in Afghanistan, Qureshi’s visit is meant to reassure regional partners that Islamabad is not ditching them on the Afghan reconciliation issue.
Comments (35)
Will Russians forget what Pakistan did to them in Afghanistan during the Zia times and privately gloat even today?
trips for a relationship is very important like a businessman tours his suppliers or buyers.
Russia will never invest in Pakistan. It will never give sophisticated weapons.
Mr. SM Qureshi visit to Moscow, is fruitless, meaningless. He will just say to strengthen further relationship.
Well done. Strong Pakistan.
@Rohan, dont need them. You can have them.
Pakistan is rising once again. Diplomatic tours, backed vigilant foreign policy will certainly reap fruits. Rome wasn’t built in a day. We must show patience. Imran Khan has identified the right direction and we have started moving on the right path now.
@Love Your Country, Okay so I think you can build state relationship on a skype call. right?
Wait a min!!! Why is this guy not using a public airliner? Why is he not standing in a queue at the airport and showing off how in naya Pakistan even the president stand in a queue like common man? Who are we fooling here? This Government so far has taken so many U turns that people will soon realize that PTI is same as PMLn except their leader is not corrupt.
I am sure, Indians are feeling jealous and worried inside. Well done FM.
Now Pakistan will become responsible for Peace in Afghanistan and Turkey in Syria.
@Utkarsh, How did you get briefed before everyone else big shot?
@Jaan Bhittani, "No problem,,, He is flying in an economy class. Let him tour the world.." Pakistan air force plane has economy class?
@Mohan , Russia can see what Pakistan can REPLAY in Afghanistan
@Mohan , "Will Russians forget what Pakistan did to them in Afghanistan during the Zia times and privately gloat even today?" What Pakistan did, was to USSR, and It is Russia that dismantled USSR. Pakistan has better relations with Russia than it had with USSR. India had better relations with USSR than it has with Russia. The equation is simple.
@Mohan , Why are you so worried?
@Mohan - politics doesn’t work like people to people relationships, it’s all about the overall strategy. Russia’s rival is the US and remains that way even today...
@BAXAR, Yaa , you boast about better relationship with US and Russia but their presidents never visited Pakistan! Clinton and Obama visited India.Putin visited recently and India bought S400 despite Trump warnings.Now tell me why would these two nations will choose you over us(fastest growing major economy and 5th largest economy in world).
@Mohan , he has gone to Russia for aid & loans
Diplomacy aside. Good to see Shah Mahmood emerging put of the plane without a hat or a cap. The temperature must be close to -9 or 10 C. It is good he is warming up the relationship. Pakistan needs all the goodwill in the region. Thanks.
Real peace in the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan will be automatically achieved as soon as the last soldier of all attacking, invading and occupying armed forces will leave.
@Mohan , if it is in Russian interest they will certainly play along.Sulking is not a part of international diplomacy!!
All american must exit from afghinstan and make empty their underground bases. if they stay in their bases it means that they are here.
Does Mr. Putin know about this visit?
When peace returns in Afghanistan then the biggest beneficiary will be India.
Talks of austerity are only for mass consumption. Ground reality very different.