Former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Karachi's DHA
Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho said. He was 46.
Two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Abidi's car near his residence on Khayaban-e-Ghazi street in DHA's Phase V, according to Station House Office Gizri Asad Mangi.
Abidi was alone in his car when the attack took place and was taken to PNS Shifa hospital by his father, Akhlaq Abidi.
The former MQM leader succumbed to his injuries during treatment, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.
A postmortem examination showed that Abidi sustained four bullet wounds — two on his chest, one on his neck and as many on his arm.
See: 'One of MQM's brightest faces': Condolences pour in on Ali Raza Abidi's death
Police and Rangers personnel cordoned off the site of the attack and are collecting evidence.
Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.
A politician and restaurateur
In September this year, Abidi had tendered in his resignation from the MQM-Pakistan's "basic membership" citing "personal reasons".
Abidi was one of the leaders who had stood with former convener Farooq Sattar in the buildup to the 2018 elections when MQM-P was subject to an internal power battle.
In Nov 2017, he had opposed then MQM-P chief Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal's short-lived alliance, and even announced that he was resigning from his National Assembly seat as "this is not what I believed in and stood for".
Sattar while talking to reporters after his demise said "Abidi was like my children".
"We had raised him with our own hands, he was Pakistan's future. With what cowardice and coldness he was targeted and martyred."
Abidi studied marketing at Boston University in the United States and also attended Iqra University in Karachi, according to his Facebook profile. He was the owner of the famous Karachi eatery, 'Biryani of the Seas'.
He was quite active on Twitter, with his last tweet coming just four hours before the fatal attack on him.
This is the second incident of violence aimed at political parties or personalities in Karachi within a span of three days.
On Sunday, two workers of the PSP — which is an MQM offshoot — were shot dead and two others injured in an attack by armed pillion riders on the party’s office in Rizvia Society.
Comments (0)
He passed away .....RIP
Allah khair keray
Gubs or roses, Opposition is facing the music.
Sad news
He was a good man, most of the time had sensible arguements.
What a decent and educated person he was. Inna lillah e wa inna aleih e rajaioon.
Sad, may he rest in peace :(
Very sad. They have enemies within.
RIP-Seems Karachi is getting ready to go back to its chaos! Great work PtI!
One of his tweets after his resignation was that ‘I am waiting for the time when all MQM including London would reunite’. What has happened is obvious and condemnable.
Truely a great loss, RIP :-(
I am shocked. Rangers in Karachi right??
Is Karachi peace at risk again...
A brace man who spoke his mind. Likely paid the price for that.
Someone is trying to destabilize PTI government. Faisal Raza Abidi was a thorough gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.
So sad news. Security situation is again going worst!
Hopefully CJP will take action on this....
May His Soul Rest in Peace !! PPP can go to any extent now to divert the Law Enforcement Agencies against their Financial Crime Probe . Investigation Should be expedite against the Zardari and conclude as soon as possible , to avoid more bloodshed . May Allah Bless Pakistan With Peace and Harmony .
Ali Raza Abidi was an intellectual of the highest grade. RIP Ali Raza Abidi. Your presence will always be missed in Urban Sindh and on the media.
A beautiful soul lost today for nothing. That is the reason i always hated the idea of joining any party; be it religious or political.
One of the few MQM leaders, respected by everyone. Sad news.
Not even 24 hours after IK used Big words. Just proves that he only talks.
Once again killing spree started, Naya Pakistan
Killed byThe same namaloom afraad..RIP
Where the hell is Rangers? They only kill MQM people.... unacceptable..... seems like some one is trying to divert attention from PPP difficult times and want rangers to stay in Karachi
Syed Ali Raza Abidi was a great supporter for Karachiiites, he always spoke of discrimination being forced on urban Sindh educated guys. The MQM no doubt have many decent educated honest guys, and Syed Ali Raza Abidi was one of them. Sindh Govt must not let every stone unturned to trace out the heinous killers, the killers must be caught and awarded capital punishment.
FreeKarachi
An educated politician.. Rest in Peace Abidi Saab!
@fahim, please sir he wasn’t Faisal Raza Abidi but Ali Raza Abidi.
Very very sad news. Inna lil lahay wainna ilahaihay rajaiooon
Everything is fine in karachi now.......don't worry....
Congratulations PTI for new Pakistan. You stopped crime of ex Govt. of PMLN and started terrorism in Karachi once again. Congratulations.
Never agreed with him but always respected him. RIP
Alas ! He was one of the best at expressing his point of view on media among mqm ranks. A decent and matured politician. May his soul rest in peace.
Two days back 2 psp workers were shot dead in gulberg area Karachi. Mustafa Kamal blamed mqm London / pak for the attack and today this. Revenge attack?
INNA LILLA HAY WAA INNA ILLEHEY RAJAYOON.
@Nadeem, karachi's mayor is Waseem Akhtar and Sindh government is being run by PPP. So where did PTI come in here?
@Infodict, don't try to connect this with government or law enforcement agencies
Sad demise of one human being. One who’s part of a gang must not leave the gang I guess.
Inna LiLLah wa inna Elaihe raajeoon Very sad and upsetting to see a promising, conscientious, young individual and his work put away by promoters of ‘fasaad’.
Naya pakistan
The enquiry in this case will also go the sp Dawar way. Truth will never come out. Only accusations and conspiracy theories.
Death of a young leader is a curse on nation. It’s everybody loss. RIP
I personally adore him as i feel he was bright as a candidate!sadden to hear the news and wish to see the culprits hanged soon which i doubt. For the city like karachi i demand both federal and provincial government to take measure to protect the city and the citizens of karachi. Initiate the project for safe city karachi if the provincial government stop eating the fund through bogus buying and corruption. I demand to police to register the case against the government and the CM for not able to protect the citizen of pakistan and karachi.