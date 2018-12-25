DAWN.COM

Former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Karachi's DHA

Dawn.com | Imtiaz Ali | Mairaj AkhterUpdated December 25, 2018

Former MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi. — File
Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood on Tuesday evening, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho said. He was 46.

Two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Abidi's car near his residence on Khayaban-e-Ghazi street in DHA's Phase V, according to Station House Office Gizri Asad Mangi.

People observe the site of the attack. — DawnNewsTV
Abidi was alone in his car when the attack took place and was taken to PNS Shifa hospital by his father, Akhlaq Abidi.

The former MQM leader succumbed to his injuries during treatment, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

A postmortem examination showed that Abidi sustained four bullet wounds — two on his chest, one on his neck and as many on his arm.

See: 'One of MQM's brightest faces': Condolences pour in on Ali Raza Abidi's death

Police and Rangers personnel cordoned off the site of the attack and are collecting evidence.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

A politician and restaurateur

In September this year, Abidi had tendered in his resignation from the MQM-Pakistan's "basic membership" citing "personal reasons".

Abidi was one of the leaders who had stood with former convener Farooq Sattar in the buildup to the 2018 elections when MQM-P was subject to an internal power battle.

In Nov 2017, he had opposed then MQM-P chief Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal's short-lived alliance, and even announced that he was resigning from his National Assembly seat as "this is not what I believed in and stood for".

Sattar while talking to reporters after his demise said "Abidi was like my children".

"We had raised him with our own hands, he was Pakistan's future. With what cowardice and coldness he was targeted and martyred."

Abidi studied marketing at Boston University in the United States and also attended Iqra University in Karachi, according to his Facebook profile. He was the owner of the famous Karachi eatery, 'Biryani of the Seas'.

He was quite active on Twitter, with his last tweet coming just four hours before the fatal attack on him.

This is the second incident of violence aimed at political parties or personalities in Karachi within a span of three days.

On Sunday, two workers of the PSP — which is an MQM offshoot — were shot dead and two others injured in an attack by armed pillion riders on the party’s office in Rizvia Society.

Comments (0)

1000 characters
Imran
Dec 25, 2018 09:53pm

He passed away .....RIP

Recommend 0
Asim
Dec 25, 2018 09:56pm

Allah khair keray

Recommend 0
Infodict
Dec 25, 2018 10:02pm

Gubs or roses, Opposition is facing the music.

Recommend 0
FARJEE
Dec 25, 2018 10:04pm

Sad news

Recommend 0
Umer
Dec 25, 2018 10:05pm

He was a good man, most of the time had sensible arguements.

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 25, 2018 10:06pm

What a decent and educated person he was. Inna lillah e wa inna aleih e rajaioon.

Recommend 0
Zaim
Dec 25, 2018 10:09pm

Sad, may he rest in peace :(

Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 25, 2018 10:10pm

Very sad. They have enemies within.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 25, 2018 10:10pm

RIP-Seems Karachi is getting ready to go back to its chaos! Great work PtI!

Recommend 0
Tim
Dec 25, 2018 10:10pm

One of his tweets after his resignation was that ‘I am waiting for the time when all MQM including London would reunite’. What has happened is obvious and condemnable.

Recommend 0
Nadeem
Dec 25, 2018 10:11pm

Truely a great loss, RIP :-(

Recommend 0
Khalid
Dec 25, 2018 10:14pm

I am shocked. Rangers in Karachi right??

Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 25, 2018 10:14pm

Is Karachi peace at risk again...

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 25, 2018 10:16pm

A brace man who spoke his mind. Likely paid the price for that.

Recommend 0
fahim
Dec 25, 2018 10:17pm

Someone is trying to destabilize PTI government. Faisal Raza Abidi was a thorough gentleman. May his soul rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 25, 2018 10:18pm

So sad news. Security situation is again going worst!

Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 25, 2018 10:21pm

Hopefully CJP will take action on this....

Recommend 0
Pakistan Peace
Dec 25, 2018 10:21pm

May His Soul Rest in Peace !! PPP can go to any extent now to divert the Law Enforcement Agencies against their Financial Crime Probe . Investigation Should be expedite against the Zardari and conclude as soon as possible , to avoid more bloodshed . May Allah Bless Pakistan With Peace and Harmony .

Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 25, 2018 10:22pm

Ali Raza Abidi was an intellectual of the highest grade. RIP Ali Raza Abidi. Your presence will always be missed in Urban Sindh and on the media.

Recommend 0
Sajid
Dec 25, 2018 10:22pm

A beautiful soul lost today for nothing. That is the reason i always hated the idea of joining any party; be it religious or political.

Recommend 0
Asad
Dec 25, 2018 10:23pm

One of the few MQM leaders, respected by everyone. Sad news.

Recommend 0
John
Dec 25, 2018 10:33pm

Not even 24 hours after IK used Big words. Just proves that he only talks.

Recommend 0
PAK-1
Dec 25, 2018 10:34pm

Once again killing spree started, Naya Pakistan

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Dec 25, 2018 10:34pm

Killed byThe same namaloom afraad..RIP

Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Dec 25, 2018 10:37pm

Where the hell is Rangers? They only kill MQM people.... unacceptable..... seems like some one is trying to divert attention from PPP difficult times and want rangers to stay in Karachi

Recommend 0
Magnanimous approach
Dec 25, 2018 10:38pm

Syed Ali Raza Abidi was a great supporter for Karachiiites, he always spoke of discrimination being forced on urban Sindh educated guys. The MQM no doubt have many decent educated honest guys, and Syed Ali Raza Abidi was one of them. Sindh Govt must not let every stone unturned to trace out the heinous killers, the killers must be caught and awarded capital punishment.

Recommend 0
Jaswinder
Dec 25, 2018 10:39pm

FreeKarachi

Recommend 0
Muhib Jan
Dec 25, 2018 10:40pm

An educated politician.. Rest in Peace Abidi Saab!

Recommend 0
Philosopher (from Japan)
Dec 25, 2018 10:43pm

@fahim, please sir he wasn’t Faisal Raza Abidi but Ali Raza Abidi.

Recommend 0
Huma
Dec 25, 2018 10:43pm

Very very sad news. Inna lil lahay wainna ilahaihay rajaiooon

Recommend 0
ALI
Dec 25, 2018 10:45pm

Everything is fine in karachi now.......don't worry....

Recommend 0
Common Man
Dec 25, 2018 10:48pm

Congratulations PTI for new Pakistan. You stopped crime of ex Govt. of PMLN and started terrorism in Karachi once again. Congratulations.

Recommend 0
R Mortis
Dec 25, 2018 10:54pm

Never agreed with him but always respected him. RIP

Recommend 0
Asifnaqvi
Dec 25, 2018 10:55pm

Alas ! He was one of the best at expressing his point of view on media among mqm ranks. A decent and matured politician. May his soul rest in peace.

Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 25, 2018 10:55pm

Two days back 2 psp workers were shot dead in gulberg area Karachi. Mustafa Kamal blamed mqm London / pak for the attack and today this. Revenge attack?

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 25, 2018 11:01pm

INNA LILLA HAY WAA INNA ILLEHEY RAJAYOON.

Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Dec 25, 2018 11:02pm

@Nadeem, karachi's mayor is Waseem Akhtar and Sindh government is being run by PPP. So where did PTI come in here?

Recommend 0
Shan
Dec 25, 2018 11:03pm

@Infodict, don't try to connect this with government or law enforcement agencies

Recommend 0
Chi
Dec 25, 2018 11:07pm

Sad demise of one human being. One who’s part of a gang must not leave the gang I guess.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Habibullah
Dec 25, 2018 11:09pm

Inna LiLLah wa inna Elaihe raajeoon Very sad and upsetting to see a promising, conscientious, young individual and his work put away by promoters of ‘fasaad’.

Recommend 0
Saood
Dec 25, 2018 11:13pm

Naya pakistan

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Dec 25, 2018 11:17pm

The enquiry in this case will also go the sp Dawar way. Truth will never come out. Only accusations and conspiracy theories.

Recommend 0
Haseeb
Dec 25, 2018 11:18pm

Death of a young leader is a curse on nation. It’s everybody loss. RIP

Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 25, 2018 11:20pm

I personally adore him as i feel he was bright as a candidate!sadden to hear the news and wish to see the culprits hanged soon which i doubt. For the city like karachi i demand both federal and provincial government to take measure to protect the city and the citizens of karachi. Initiate the project for safe city karachi if the provincial government stop eating the fund through bogus buying and corruption. I demand to police to register the case against the government and the CM for not able to protect the citizen of pakistan and karachi.

Recommend 0

