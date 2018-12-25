Former MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Karachi's DHA

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and ex-MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi has been shot dead in Karachi's DHA neighbourhood, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Javed Alam Odho told DawnNewsTV. He was 46.

Two unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire on Abidi's car on Khayaban-e-Ghazi street in DHA's Phase V, Station House Office Gizri Asad Mangi said.

People observe the site of the attack. — DawnNewsTV

According to police, Abidi was alone in his car when he was shot near his residence. He sustained injuries and was taken to PNS Shifa hospital by his father, Akhlaq Abidi.

The former MQM leader succumbed to his injuries during treatment, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said.

Police and Rangers personnel have cordoned off the site of the attack and are collecting evidence.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from police authorities.

In September this year, Abidi had tendered in his resignation from the MQM-P's "basic membership" citing "personal reasons".

Abidi was one of the leaders who had stood with former convener Farooq Sattar in the buildup to 2018 elections when MQM-P was subject to an internal power battle.

In Nov 2017, he had opposed then MQM-P chief Sattar and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal's short-lived alliance, and even announced that he was resigning from his National Assembly seat as "this is not what I believed in and stood for".

He was the owner of the famous Karachi eatery, 'Biryani of the Seas'.

Abidi was quite active on Twitter, with his last tweet coming just four hours before the fatal attack on him.

This is the second incident of violence aimed at political parties or personalities in Karachi within a span of three days.

On Sunday, two workers of the PSP — which is an MQM offshoot — were shot dead and two others injured in an attack by armed pillion riders on the party’s office in Rizvia Society.

This is a developing story that is being updated as the situation evolves. Initial reports in the media can sometimes be inaccurate. We will strive to ensure timeliness and accuracy by relying on credible sources such as concerned, qualified authorities and our staff reporters.