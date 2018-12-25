DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Mind-boggling that 'plunderers' are being defended even after JIT reports: PM

Dawn.comDecember 25, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan says "Panama JIT report and the fake accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail." — File
Prime Minister Imran Khan says "Panama JIT report and the fake accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail." — File

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday linked Pakistan's economic problems with the findings of the JIT-authored reports in Panama Papers and fake bank accounts case, and claimed that the revelations made in the reports have left his opponents indefensible.

On Monday, an accountability court, on the basis of a joint investigation team's (JIT) findings, handed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail and two hefty fines, and a separate JIT levelled money laundering allegations against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The prime minister, reacting to the rising legal problems of two of his biggest political opponents, tweeted: "The Panama JIT report and the fake accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail - getting impoverished & drowning in debt. The scale and methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous and mind-boggling."

Furthermore, the premier questioned how the two parties' leaders and supporters could still defend "the plunderers" in the light of the JIT reports' disclosures.

"I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers," Khan wrote.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (4)

1000 characters
SHUJAAAT HUSSAIN
Dec 25, 2018 09:45pm

WELL SAID KHAN

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 25, 2018 09:45pm

There are two sides to every story and justice demands that both sides be heard. Divergence of opinion occurs frequently in a democracy.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 25, 2018 09:57pm

Indeed. But if logic and common sense could be relied upon, we would not have had 10 years of plundering in the first place.

Recommend 0
Daar
Dec 25, 2018 09:57pm

This is a total system failure. Hawkish investigators currently euphoric about current mischief were sleeping at the time crime comitted . These public sergents were equally responsible for there cowardly ineffectiveness to prevent process failure at right time. Closing your eyes and not to stop mischief is actually acting as a partner of the culprit .

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 24, 2018

Back to prison

Country is in a perilous economic situation and political brinkmanship will surely only hurt the people.
December 25, 2018

Gender inequality

PAKISTAN is the second worst country to be a woman when it comes to gender equality, declares a recent World ...
Updated December 25, 2018

Plight of minorities

The dark clouds under which Pakistan’s minorities labour are a reality that will require much effort to dispel.
December 24, 2018

Crisis in tribal districts

WHILE the cut and thrust of politics continues to dominate the national discourse, a very real constitutional crisis...
December 24, 2018

Peshawar BRT

WORK on the highly anticipated Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project was supposed to have come to an end in July 2018....
Extremism in India
Updated December 24, 2018

Extremism in India

IT would not be hyperbole to say that much of the world is facing a right-wing ascendancy. From Europe to America,...