Mind-boggling that 'plunderers' are being defended even after JIT reports: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday linked Pakistan's economic problems with the findings of the JIT-authored reports in Panama Papers and fake bank accounts case, and claimed that the revelations made in the reports have left his opponents indefensible.

On Monday, an accountability court, on the basis of a joint investigation team's (JIT) findings, handed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail and two hefty fines, and a separate JIT levelled money laundering allegations against PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and others.

The prime minister, reacting to the rising legal problems of two of his biggest political opponents, tweeted: "The Panama JIT report and the fake accounts JIT report are case studies in how states fail - getting impoverished & drowning in debt. The scale and methods used for siphoning off public money are incredulous and mind-boggling."

Furthermore, the premier questioned how the two parties' leaders and supporters could still defend "the plunderers" in the light of the JIT reports' disclosures.

"I am puzzled & perplexed by those who, despite having read the two reports, are still defending the plunderers," Khan wrote.