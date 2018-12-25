DAWN.COM

PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar arrested on charges of land grabbing

Rana BilalUpdated December 25, 2018

PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar was taken into custody by police as he was exiting the Supreme Court Lahore registry. ─ DawnNewsTV
PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar was arrested outside the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in a case of illegal occupation of land.

A first information report registered with the Nawab Town police by British resident Muhammad Ali Zafar said that a few years earlier, he had bought 34 marlas land situated across from his residence in the Sultanpura area.

The then-owner Tariq Mahmood had demarcated the land in his presence, Zafar stated in the FIR, adding that Khokhar Palace, the MNA's residence, had since been built on his land.

The FIR said that the chief justice had directed those with complaints pertaining to land grabbing to file a case with police, and asked for action to be taken against Khokhar.

Zafar granted one Fayyaz Ahmad the authority to fight the case on his behalf, as he had been residing in London for the last 20 years.

Khokhar was taken into custody by police as he was exiting the Supreme Court today.

Karachitee
Dec 25, 2018 03:14pm

Greed unlimited.

Ikram
Dec 25, 2018 03:20pm

Thank you CJ. This is another episode of Thugs of Pakistan. Please make an exemplary punishment of all such land grabbers. These guys had no fear during the so called democratic rule of Nawaz and zardari.

