PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar arrested on charges of land grabbing

PML-N MNA Afzal Khokhar was arrested outside the Supreme Court Lahore registry on Tuesday over his alleged involvement in a case of illegal occupation of land.

A first information report registered with the Nawab Town police by British resident Muhammad Ali Zafar said that a few years earlier, he had bought 34 marlas land situated across from his residence in the Sultanpura area.

The then-owner Tariq Mahmood had demarcated the land in his presence, Zafar stated in the FIR, adding that Khokhar Palace, the MNA's residence, had since been built on his land.

The FIR said that the chief justice had directed those with complaints pertaining to land grabbing to file a case with police, and asked for action to be taken against Khokhar.

Zafar granted one Fayyaz Ahmad the authority to fight the case on his behalf, as he had been residing in London for the last 20 years.

Khokhar was taken into custody by police as he was exiting the Supreme Court today.