Will ensure minorities treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan, vows PM on Quaid's birth anniversary
Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary assured minority communities that they would be treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan "unlike what is happening in India".
The prime minister on Tuesday tweeted that "Naya Pakistan is Quaid's Pakistan and will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India."
He added that Jinnah had envisaged Pakistan as a "democratic, just and compassionate" nation.
"Most importantly, he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity," the premier said, adding that Jinnah's struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only began when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority.
It is the second time in a week that the prime minister has highlighted the treatment of minorities in India. On Saturday, the premier had asserted that Pakistan would ensure equal rights to all minorities and show Indian premier Narendra Modi’s government "how we treat the minorities in Pakistan in stark comparison to the minorities’ status in India".
He had said that in India voices were being raised about the discriminatory treatment of minorities.
are you kidding ?
This can be realised if minorities are allowed to hold seats of high positions, such as PM, President, Army chief etc.
PM should reinstate the economic advisor Atif Mian who was removed because he belonged to particular sect. Many people from this sect occupy big posts in Bangladesh and Indian government as equal citizens. Yet they are marginalised as unequal in Pakistan. Time to change it and come on level with rest SAARC nation.
Stop joking.
The day you do this, your political career will be in jeopardy.
great news to hear, with reducing minorities in pakistan, IK is talking about giving them equal rights. hope to see at least president of pakistan from minority in coming days
If you can act also other than expressing.
PM Khan is working hard for soft image creation, all initiatives are directed in its direction. This will help in long term to gain economic and social benefits.
India is doing just fine. Please focus on Pakistan economy.
King of speeches!!
The track record is very poor. Only your words won't help minorities but people only decide.
Excellent! The nation is proud of you PMKhan.
He wants peace by always instigating India and Hindus, needlessly!!!! IK is never for peace till now. People will realize soon.
Ok try reinstate Princeton professor as economic advisor or try abolish blasphemy law that is primarily used as tool against minorities
How would you face nation after 5 years?? like Nawaj Sharif from behind the bars or like absconding Musharaf?? Whole Pakistan is discussing Shanghai Electricals acquisition of KE Electricals and you are busy in diverting your own people??
IK and his team are spending more time in talking than doing anything useful.