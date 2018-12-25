DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Will ensure minorities treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan, vows PM on Quaid's birth anniversary

Dawn.comUpdated December 25, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Naya Pakistan is Quaid's Pakistan.— DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Naya Pakistan is Quaid's Pakistan.— DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah's birth anniversary assured minority communities that they would be treated as equal citizens in Naya Pakistan "unlike what is happening in India".

The prime minister on Tuesday tweeted that "Naya Pakistan is Quaid's Pakistan and will ensure that our minorities are treated as equal citizens, unlike what is happening in India."

He added that Jinnah had envisaged Pakistan as a "democratic, just and compassionate" nation.

"Most importantly, he wanted our minorities to be equal citizens. It should be remembered that his early political career was as an ambassador for Hindu Muslim unity," the premier said, adding that Jinnah's struggle for a separate nation for Muslims only began when he realised that Muslims would not be treated as equal citizens by the Hindu majority.

It is the second time in a week that the prime minister has highlighted the treatment of minorities in India. On Saturday, the premier had asserted that Pakistan would ensure equal rights to all minorities and show Indian premier Narendra Modi’s government "how we treat the minorities in Pakistan in stark comparison to the minorities’ status in India".

He had said that in India voices were being raised about the discriminatory treatment of minorities.

MINORITY RIGHTS
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (15)

1000 characters
Nomi Goraya
Dec 25, 2018 02:57pm

are you kidding ?

Recommend 0
Sriniwas
Dec 25, 2018 02:58pm

This can be realised if minorities are allowed to hold seats of high positions, such as PM, President, Army chief etc.

Recommend 0
Sana
Dec 25, 2018 03:04pm

PM should reinstate the economic advisor Atif Mian who was removed because he belonged to particular sect. Many people from this sect occupy big posts in Bangladesh and Indian government as equal citizens. Yet they are marginalised as unequal in Pakistan. Time to change it and come on level with rest SAARC nation.

Recommend 0
Gustavas
Dec 25, 2018 03:33pm

Stop joking.

The day you do this, your political career will be in jeopardy.

Recommend 0
hk
Dec 25, 2018 03:35pm

great news to hear, with reducing minorities in pakistan, IK is talking about giving them equal rights. hope to see at least president of pakistan from minority in coming days

Recommend 0
prafulla
Dec 25, 2018 03:37pm

If you can act also other than expressing.

Recommend 0
Anurag Gautam
Dec 25, 2018 03:41pm

PM Khan is working hard for soft image creation, all initiatives are directed in its direction. This will help in long term to gain economic and social benefits.

Recommend 0
Ujla sitara
Dec 25, 2018 03:45pm

India is doing just fine. Please focus on Pakistan economy.

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Dec 25, 2018 03:53pm

King of speeches!!

Recommend 0
desi dimag
Dec 25, 2018 03:56pm

The track record is very poor. Only your words won't help minorities but people only decide.

Recommend 0
Khalil
Dec 25, 2018 04:05pm

Excellent! The nation is proud of you PMKhan.

Recommend 0
Prabhu
Dec 25, 2018 04:05pm

He wants peace by always instigating India and Hindus, needlessly!!!! IK is never for peace till now. People will realize soon.

Recommend 0
SRK
Dec 25, 2018 04:08pm

Ok try reinstate Princeton professor as economic advisor or try abolish blasphemy law that is primarily used as tool against minorities

Recommend 0
Suraj71
Dec 25, 2018 04:09pm

How would you face nation after 5 years?? like Nawaj Sharif from behind the bars or like absconding Musharaf?? Whole Pakistan is discussing Shanghai Electricals acquisition of KE Electricals and you are busy in diverting your own people??

Recommend 0
SRK
Dec 25, 2018 04:16pm

IK and his team are spending more time in talking than doing anything useful.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 24, 2018

Back to prison

Country is in a perilous economic situation and political brinkmanship will surely only hurt the people.
December 25, 2018

Gender inequality

PAKISTAN is the second worst country to be a woman when it comes to gender equality, declares a recent World ...
Updated December 25, 2018

Plight of minorities

The dark clouds under which Pakistan’s minorities labour are a reality that will require much effort to dispel.
December 24, 2018

Crisis in tribal districts

WHILE the cut and thrust of politics continues to dominate the national discourse, a very real constitutional crisis...
December 24, 2018

Peshawar BRT

WORK on the highly anticipated Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project was supposed to have come to an end in July 2018....
Extremism in India
Updated December 24, 2018

Extremism in India

IT would not be hyperbole to say that much of the world is facing a right-wing ascendancy. From Europe to America,...