Jinnah's birthday should be observed by working instead of taking a holiday, says CJP

Rana BilalUpdated December 25, 2018

"Call the ministers, tell them to work here [instead of] observing a holiday on Quaid-i-Azam Day," says Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. — File photo
"Call the ministers, tell them to work here [instead of] observing a holiday on Quaid-i-Azam Day," says Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar. — File photo

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday lashed out at government officials for observing a holiday on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah instead of working.

The chief justice had summoned the federal ministers for health and law during a hearing of a case regarding the legal status of private universities in the country so that they could provide the court the criteria for granting charters to academic institutions.

"Call the ministers, tell them to work here [instead of] observing a holiday on Quaid-i-Azam Day," he remarked. He further said that Jinnah's principle was "Work, work, and only work."

"We remember him ─ who put everything at stake to create this country ─ by taking a day off," he regretted, adding that tribute should be paid to the country's founder by working on his birthday.

The state prosecutor told the chief justice that committees had been formed to determine the legal status of private universities, and that they would meet on Dec 28 to discuss the matter. The chief justice responded that the committees keep working for years while the court needed a final report.

The court has adjourned the hearing for now.

Rajesh
Dec 25, 2018 01:21pm

I like this CJP.

Sanjay
Dec 25, 2018 01:26pm

Won't you give Christmas Holiday...

Ilyas khan
Dec 25, 2018 01:27pm

CJ sahib, holidays doesn’t make a nation going down. If we compare the European with us they are taking far more holidays than us. It is the cumbersome processes and lack of rule of law which make us going down the drain. I wish you have focused on fixing the lower judiciary rather than stepping in every domain of the country. Fixing the lower judiciary would have solved 70% of the Pakistan problems

Ahmed
Dec 25, 2018 01:32pm

I cannot disagree a bit!

Patriot Pk
Dec 25, 2018 01:32pm

Not doing your own work and poking into work of others is also equivalent of not working.

The Truth Spy
Dec 25, 2018 01:36pm

yes sir you're absolutely right

