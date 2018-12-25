Jinnah's birthday should be observed by working instead of taking a holiday, says CJP

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Tuesday lashed out at government officials for observing a holiday on the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah instead of working.

The chief justice had summoned the federal ministers for health and law during a hearing of a case regarding the legal status of private universities in the country so that they could provide the court the criteria for granting charters to academic institutions.

"Call the ministers, tell them to work here [instead of] observing a holiday on Quaid-i-Azam Day," he remarked. He further said that Jinnah's principle was "Work, work, and only work."

"We remember him ─ who put everything at stake to create this country ─ by taking a day off," he regretted, adding that tribute should be paid to the country's founder by working on his birthday.

The state prosecutor told the chief justice that committees had been formed to determine the legal status of private universities, and that they would meet on Dec 28 to discuss the matter. The chief justice responded that the committees keep working for years while the court needed a final report.

The court has adjourned the hearing for now.