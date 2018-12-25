Nawaz to be shifted to Lahore jail today

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was on Monday taken into custody by police following an accountability court judgement, will be shifted to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat jail amid tight security on Monday (today) evening.

Sharif, who is currently being held at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail, will be flown to Lahore in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight (PK-615) from Islamabad International Airport on Tuesday.

Shortly after yesterday's conviction in the National Accountability Court's Al-Azizia corruption reference, Sharif's defence counsel sought a court order to shift him to Lahore jail instead of Adiala since the PML-N quaid is a heart patient and his personal physicians and family members are stationed in Lahore.

Although the prosecution had opposed the application saying that Adiala jail had been notified by the federal government for imprisoning convicts of Islamabad courts, the judge accepted Sharif's plea and said that since he had convicted him and was sending him to jail, he could make the decision at his own discretion.

The court, accepting Sharif's lawyer's request, said that he would be sent to Adiala for the time being.

Upon reaching Adiala jail, jail doctors carried out a medical examination of the PML-N leader and found him physically fit.

Tight security had been put in place around the jail before the arrival of the former prime minister as Rangers were deployed at the police checkposts established on the route to the prison.

According to sources, the PML-N supreme leader was shifted to a 'better class' barrack which had been prepared on Sunday night.

The better class prisoners are provided with a mattress, a study table and chair in addition to a TV set and newspaper.

Sharif was shifted to the same high security barrack where he had been kept after being convicted in the Avenfield property case on July 6, 2018, along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law retired Capt Mohammad Safdar.

However, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) later suspended the sentences of all three members of the Sharif family and they were released from jail on Sept 19 after spending 63 days in prison.