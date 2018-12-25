DAWN.COM

Quaid-i-Azam's 142nd birthday commemorated with ceremony at mausoleum

Dawn.comUpdated December 25, 2018

Cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy took over guard duties. — DawnNewsTV
Cadets of the Pakistan Military Academy took over guard duties. — DawnNewsTV

A change of guard ceremony was held on Tuesday at the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi to commemorate his 142nd birthday.

Pakistan Military Academy Kakul cadets took over guard duties from the Pakistan Air Force, Radio Pakistan reported.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Shah and Governor Imran Ismail will also visit the mausoleum to pay homage to the nation's founder, the report added.

Special ceremonies will be held by government departments, social organisations and academic institutions to commemorate the occasion. It is a public holiday today and the national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

The nation is also observing Jinnah's birthday with zeal and enthusiasm.

President, prime minister pay tribute to the Quaid

Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi also issued special messages to the nation on the occasion.

The president, in his statement, paid tribute to Jinnah's efforts to create a separate homeland for Muslims "where they could spend their lives in accordance with their own custom and their traditions".

He urged the nation to "work tirelessly — individually as well as collectively — in the service of our great country, in line with the Quaid’s vision".

"[Jinnah] steered the Muslims of the sub-continent during the most tumultuous times and enabled them to withstand heavy odds and to achieve independence through a democratic struggle," President Alvi said in his statement.

"Quaid-i-Azam’s vision and thoughts are as relevant today as they were seven decades ago... By the grace of Allah Almighty our country has embarked upon the path to progress and development as envisioned by Father of the Nation. Today, we are not only paying homage to the memory of our great leader but also reaffirm our faith in his teachings."

He also asked the nation to vow that the "mistakes of past shall never be repeated".

"We all will work as one nation to transform vision of the Quaid into reality and take the country to its rightful place among the comity of nations."

Prime Minister Imran Khan in his statement congratulated the nation on the occasion. He said that the nation should "reflect as to how far we have succeeded in adhering to the path outlined by our leader" and "rededicate" itself to live up to his vision.

He paid tribute to the founder of the nation and said that he was "one of the great leaders of 20th century who altered the course of history by his vision and relentless struggle for the rights of the Muslims".

"Our Quaid had envisioned a state where we could live and breathe as free men, where we could enjoy freedom from fear and want; where we could fashion their lives according to our religious and cultural values, and where the principles of the state of Madina could be followed to create a just and prosperous society," Prime Minister Khan said.

"The Quaid had wanted a society where every citizen enjoys the privileges of equal rights; where rule of law reigns supreme and establishment of a state which provides its umbrella to marginalised and vulnerable and also facilitates growth of every individual to his or her full capabilities," the premier added.

"The best way to pay homage to our Quaid is to adhere to his vision and follow his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline, in our individual as well as collective lives, towards making our country a truly welfare, progressive and prosperous state," he concluded.

Chacha
Dec 25, 2018 09:07am

Need to simplify all ceremonies as austerity measure

JA-Australia
Dec 25, 2018 09:38am

Happy Quaid's birthday and Merry Christmas.

