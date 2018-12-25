DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Sindh revenue dept told to retrieve grabbed properties of minorities

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 25, 2018

Email

Case pertaining to encroachment of Hindu community's property in Sindh has been wrapped up. — File photo
Case pertaining to encroachment of Hindu community's property in Sindh has been wrapped up. — File photo

LAHORE: Chief Justice Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered the Sindh revenue department to immediately retrieve encroached properties belonging to Hindu or any other minority community.

The chief justice was hearing a suo motu matter at the Lahore registry relating to encroachment of properties owned by the Hindu community.

Representing the community, MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar appeared before a two-judge bench and submitted a report about encroached land in different areas of Sindh including Mithi, Larkana, Kashmore and Sukkur.

A law officer of Sindh told the bench that there were cases pending before different civil courts regarding the ownership of the properties in question.

At this, the CJP directed the tehsildars concerned to take possession of the properties with undisputed titles and directed the civil courts to decide the pending cases within six months.

The chief justice also ordered the civil courts to dispose of cases if filed by the affected persons after the revenue department took over the possession of the properties belonging to Hindu community or any other minority including Christians.

The chief justice disposed of the matter.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
De facto politician
Dec 25, 2018 10:38am

Sindh Board of Revenue is most infamous arm of Sindh Government.

Recommend 0
Sameer
Dec 25, 2018 10:41am

Funny. Sindh revenue dept facilitates land grabbing. Come to interior Sindh and see for your selves.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 24, 2018

Back to prison

Country is in a perilous economic situation and political brinkmanship will surely only hurt the people.
December 25, 2018

Gender inequality

PAKISTAN is the second worst country to be a woman when it comes to gender equality, declares a recent World ...
Updated December 25, 2018

Plight of minorities

The dark clouds under which Pakistan’s minorities labour are a reality that will require much effort to dispel.
December 24, 2018

Crisis in tribal districts

WHILE the cut and thrust of politics continues to dominate the national discourse, a very real constitutional crisis...
December 24, 2018

Peshawar BRT

WORK on the highly anticipated Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project was supposed to have come to an end in July 2018....
Extremism in India
December 24, 2018

Extremism in India

IT would not be hyperbole to say that much of the world is facing a right-wing ascendancy. From Europe to America,...