DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

With no sign of rains, foggy conditions may intensify

Kalbe AliUpdated December 25, 2018

Email

A Pakistani family walk during dense fog and smog in Lahore on December 24, 2018. — AFP
A Pakistani family walk during dense fog and smog in Lahore on December 24, 2018. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The cold and dry weather has intensified the foggy conditions in the plains of Punjab.

With no sign of rains in the ongoing week, the foggy conditions are likely to intensify till the end of the month. Islamabad will remain in the grip of frosty conditions.

However, there are chances of rainfall across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw in the first week of January which will help clear the fog for next few days.

An official of the Met Office said the foggy conditions prevailed early morning hours in the Potohar region due to humidity up to 60pc.

The foggy conditions are intense in the plain areas of Punjab due to rivers and canals, he added.

Besides, the vast agricultural fields in Punjab also help the formation of fog, he said.

Agricultural land and water bodies in parts of KP, including Nowshera and Swabi, also contribute to the heavy fog there.

Besides, the wind speed is almost negligible that could blow off the fog.

The frosty conditions are extensively visible in Islamabad and other parts of Potohar where a thin layer of ice is visible at the tip of the plant leaves, windscreens of vehicles, etc., when the temperature drops to below the freezing point.

The western and northern air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next few days. As a result, the fog will continue to dominate the plain areas with poor visibility on highways.

The Met Office in an advisory predicted dense to moderate fog on the Peshawar-Swabi portion and shallow fog on the Swabi-Islamabad portion of the motorway (M1).

A dense fog will appear after crossing the Potohar region at Pindi Bhattian to Lahore and Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.

Similarly, on the national highway there will be shallow to moderate fog at Islamabad to Kharian road but Kharian-Gujranwala-Lahore-Okara sections and Multan to Bahawalpur will witness dense fog.

The minimum temperature was -10°C in Skardu followed by -7° C in Kalam, -6° C in Astore, Gupis, -5° in Gilgit, Kalat and Rawalakot, while -1° C in Murree.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 24, 2018

Back to prison

Country is in a perilous economic situation and political brinkmanship will surely only hurt the people.
December 25, 2018

Gender inequality

PAKISTAN is the second worst country to be a woman when it comes to gender equality, declares a recent World ...
December 25, 2018

Plight of minorities

AS Christmas is celebrated today around the world and in Pakistan, it is worth reflecting on this country’s...
December 24, 2018

Crisis in tribal districts

WHILE the cut and thrust of politics continues to dominate the national discourse, a very real constitutional crisis...
December 24, 2018

Peshawar BRT

WORK on the highly anticipated Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project was supposed to have come to an end in July 2018....
Extremism in India
December 24, 2018

Extremism in India

IT would not be hyperbole to say that much of the world is facing a right-wing ascendancy. From Europe to America,...