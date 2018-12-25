With no sign of rains, foggy conditions may intensify

ISLAMABAD: The cold and dry weather has intensified the foggy conditions in the plains of Punjab.

With no sign of rains in the ongoing week, the foggy conditions are likely to intensify till the end of the month. Islamabad will remain in the grip of frosty conditions.

However, there are chances of rainfall across Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhaw in the first week of January which will help clear the fog for next few days.

An official of the Met Office said the foggy conditions prevailed early morning hours in the Potohar region due to humidity up to 60pc.

The foggy conditions are intense in the plain areas of Punjab due to rivers and canals, he added.

Besides, the vast agricultural fields in Punjab also help the formation of fog, he said.

Agricultural land and water bodies in parts of KP, including Nowshera and Swabi, also contribute to the heavy fog there.

Besides, the wind speed is almost negligible that could blow off the fog.

The frosty conditions are extensively visible in Islamabad and other parts of Potohar where a thin layer of ice is visible at the tip of the plant leaves, windscreens of vehicles, etc., when the temperature drops to below the freezing point.

The western and northern air is likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the next few days. As a result, the fog will continue to dominate the plain areas with poor visibility on highways.

The Met Office in an advisory predicted dense to moderate fog on the Peshawar-Swabi portion and shallow fog on the Swabi-Islamabad portion of the motorway (M1).

A dense fog will appear after crossing the Potohar region at Pindi Bhattian to Lahore and Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad.

Similarly, on the national highway there will be shallow to moderate fog at Islamabad to Kharian road but Kharian-Gujranwala-Lahore-Okara sections and Multan to Bahawalpur will witness dense fog.

The minimum temperature was -10°C in Skardu followed by -7° C in Kalam, -6° C in Astore, Gupis, -5° in Gilgit, Kalat and Rawalakot, while -1° C in Murree.

Published in Dawn, December 25th, 2018