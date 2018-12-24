SHC accepts petition challenging Alvi's presidency

The Sindh High Court on Monday accepted a petition challenging Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Arif Alvi's presidency.

The petitioner, Azmat Rehan, alleged that President Alvi had "tampered with court records" and was ineligible to hold the office of Head of State.

According to Rehan, Alvi had thrice changed his statement in court during hearings of a 1977 case against him pertaining to the Alvia Trust, which he claimed Alvi was a co-trustee of.

The petition also claimed that the PTI leader had submitted incorrect documents in court, due to which he acquired ownership of 1,810 acres of land near Hawkes Bay beach. It said that the current chief justice of the Sindh High Court had also issued an order against Alvi earlier.

It contended that a person who has "tampered with court records cannot become the country's president".

The court issued notices to the respondents, including the Election Commission of Pakistan and the federal government. The respondents have been ordered to submit their replies by Jan 1.