Batsmen and their runs to decide South Africa series: Arthur
Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur identified the need for his batsmen to post good totals as a key factor in their three-Test series against South Africa, starting at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday.
“The one thing we do know is that we can get 20 wickets comfortably. Our challenge is to get to 350-400 (runs),” Arthur said in a pre-tour interview.
It is a refrain that could be echoed by Ottis Gibson, his South African counterpart, ahead of a series which pits two strong sets of bowlers against potentially fragile batting line-ups in a country where conditions usually offer bowlers plenty of encouragement.
The bowling strength of both teams is formidable, despite the lack of what had been anticipated as an intriguing match-up of exceptionally accurate seamers between South Africa's Vernon Philander and Pakistan's rising star Mohammad Abbas.
Philander has a broken finger, while Abbas is recovering from a shoulder injury.
Abbas did not bowl in Pakistan's win against a South African Invitation XI last week but Arthur did not rule him out of contention for Test selection.
Even without Abbas, a pace attack of Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi, backed by the leg-spin of Yasir Shah, will pose a challenge for the home batsmen.
South Africa will also be without fast bowler Lungi Ngidi because of a long-term knee injury but veteran Dale Steyn, needing just one wicket to become his country's leading wicket-taker, bowled with good pace and rhythm in a recent Twenty20 tournament, as did fellow spearhead Kagiso Rabada.
Duanne Olivier, who will be South Africa's third seamer, was the top wicket-taker in the T20 league and had match figures of seven for 54 in a losing cause in a franchise match last week.
Familiar frailty
Pakistan's batting showed familiar frailty when they twice collapsed in the fourth innings in losing a Test series against New Zealand in the United Arab Emirates recently.
But Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq all hit centuries in the same series, while most of Pakistan's top order were in the runs against the Invitation team.
South Africa have some batting problems, exacerbated by the retirement of AB de Villiers.
Opening batsmen Dean Elgar and Aiden Markram, consistent performers in home wins against India and Australia last season, have yet to find top form this season.
Hashim Amla, 35, may be nearing the end of a distinguished career.
In 10 Tests since his most recent century, against Bangladesh in October 2017, Amla has hit just four fifties and averaged a below-par 23.36.
He was out for a first-ball duck in a franchise match last week, although he made 61 in the second innings.
Captain Faf du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock have been in reasonable form but Theunis de Bruyn and Temba Bavuma did not play in the most recent franchise matches because of back and hamstring strains respectively.
Teams
South Africa (probable): Faf du Plessis (capt), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock (wkt), Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Duanne Olivier
Pakistan (from): Sarfraz Ahmed (capt/wkt), Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford (AUS), Sundaram Ravi (IND) TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIN) Match referee: David Boon (AUS)
Cricket is a game of chances and the day decides who owns the day.
Selection under Inzamamul Haq is biased and he is not able to handle this post of head of selection committee his dummy members who never played in T20 and ODI, on what ground these three are members of selection committee, who are they unknown Hyder, Tousif, Wasti will any body in Pakistan known him, Inazam and his hand picked members cheating Pakistan Treasury, these gang of 4 should be fired and famous cricketers to be nominated, 2nd Mickey Arther what ground he is coaching Pakistani team, we need local coach, who can coach in urdu, under him present condition of Pak team is not good, also we do not need WASIM as CEO, we need local coach and local CEO.
Make sure batsmen are listening!
@M. Saeed, "Cricket is a game of chances and the day decides who owns the day." So why do you look for good players, just find the lucky ones. Actually, after a thought, this is what we do!!!
Batsmen who could not even make runs in first class, how can this stupid coach think they would or could make runs in Test (other than flukes). He should ask himself and justify to people who know a bit about cricket, that what is the justification to play batsmen whose first class average is below 40 (some even have FC average below 35) and leave batsmen whose first class average is above 46 (even one whose first class average is above 56)?
Does this coach (and Selectors) think that those who are failure in First Class matches, would perform in Test matches? ... Don't they know that good test batsmen all over the world have FC averages over 45?
Until and unless your bring top performers of domestic cricket into the team nothing is gonna change for Pakistan. The day merit finds precedence over parchi system Pakistan is going to be number one cricket team.
No amir please. We want Shaheen Afridi and Junaid Khan.
Whitewash return all over!!!
You can't keep playing the same players over and over again and expect different results. When did Shan Masood has delivered. Why do we need Imam in every format of the game. Azhar Ali has never scored in 2nd inning. No Babar Azams match winning performance in Test Cricket. Rest of the team are just bowlers no all rounders. Hasan Ali wants to be Abdul Razaq, can't even play like Umar Gul.
@Bogus, this is where you need Anwar Ali and Imad Wasim. Imad has a textbook batting technique.Imad, Anwar Ali and Shadab.
Things will become clearer in coming days.