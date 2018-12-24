DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Afghan, Iranian counterparts on whirlwind tour

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 24, 2018

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani meet in Kabul. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani meet in Kabul. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Foreign minister visits Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. —PID
Foreign minister visits Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. —PID
Foreign minister visits Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. —PID
Foreign minister visits Tehran to meet his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. —PID

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Monday.

Kabul was Qureshi's first stop on his three-day tour to four countries, which also includes China, Iran and Russia.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during a meeting between the Qureshi-led Pakistani delegation comprising Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other high-ranking Foreign Office officials, and the Afghan delegation which was led by Rabbani.

In a separate meeting between Qureshi and Rabbani, the latter lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region. He also briefed Qureshi about positive developments in the Afghan peace process.

The foreign ministers agreed on promoting political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Qureshi emphasised the importance of improved relations for long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister also met the Afghan president separately in the Presidential Palace, where the two stressed the need to improve bilateral relations. President Ghani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qureshi for playing an important role in the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said that peace and stability in Afghanistan were not only important for the development of both countries but for the entire region.

They also discussed the regional situation and matters of mutual interest. Later, the Afghan president also chaired a meeting between the delegations of both countries.

Later in the day, the foreign minister visited Tehran, where he held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. The two discussed in details the bilateral relations as well as the situation in the region.

The foreign minister told Zarif that Islamabad wants to further improve its political and economic ties with Tehran.

The Iranian foreign minister reportedly reciprocated Qureshi's views saying that Iran was also committed to improving its relations and bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

1000 characters
AW
Dec 24, 2018 11:54am

Same old fancy statements again. The people want to know specifics of what was accomplished during the meetings in Kabul.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Dec 24, 2018 12:27pm

Ghani and his NDA buddies were probably too busy packing to give attention to Qureshi. They know they need to be on the first plane out of Kabul when the last American soldier leaves.

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 24, 2018 01:18pm

What else can he do to look busy but in essence, do nothing solid, tangible and result-oriented?

Recommend 0
R Sultan
Dec 24, 2018 01:42pm

A break from routine to travel, sightsee and meet powerful people in order to seek more deferred payments and deposits?

Recommend 0
Skkk
Dec 24, 2018 03:08pm

Good to have a fulltime FM. These visits make a difference

Recommend 0
Lankesh
Dec 24, 2018 04:19pm

Nothing outcome is going to happen during his visit to 4 countries, that too with a team of delegations, at taxpayers cost.

Recommend 0
Ali A
Dec 24, 2018 04:41pm

Hope that Mr. Qurashee brings good news to Pakistan soon.

Recommend 0
nit
Dec 24, 2018 06:41pm

where is the money coming from ?

Recommend 0
A shah
Dec 24, 2018 07:23pm

Afghanistan is now under indias protection

Recommend 0
Jalil Yousaf
Dec 24, 2018 08:22pm

visa free travel on Pakistani passport is what the government and foreign office must focus on. If we have less visa free travel countries on our Pakistani passport, our country is not doing fine.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 24, 2018

Crisis in tribal districts

WHILE the cut and thrust of politics continues to dominate the national discourse, a very real constitutional crisis...
December 24, 2018

Peshawar BRT

WORK on the highly anticipated Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit project was supposed to have come to an end in July 2018....
Extremism in India
December 24, 2018

Extremism in India

IT would not be hyperbole to say that much of the world is facing a right-wing ascendancy. From Europe to America,...
Updated December 23, 2018

Real accountability

No reasonable political observer would suggest that the ongoing accountability drive is not politically tainted.
December 23, 2018

SP Dawar’s murder

IT is difficult to comprehend the need for such secrecy over the investigation into the abduction and murder of SP...
University official’s death
Updated December 23, 2018

University official’s death

There has been an outcry over pictures of the university official’s body in chains and handcuffs.