Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets Afghan counterpart, President Ghani

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated December 24, 2018

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani meet in Kabul. — Photo courtesy Naveed Siddiqui
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met Afghan counterpart Salahuddin Rabbani and President Ashraf Ghani during a visit to Kabul on Monday.

Kabul is Qureshi's first stop on his three-day tour to four countries, which also includes China, Iran and Russia.

Matters of mutual interest were discussed during a meeting between the Qureshi-led Pakistani delegation comprising Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and other high-ranking Foreign Office officials, and the Afghan delegation which was led by Rabbani.

In a separate meeting between Qureshi and Rabbani, the latter lauded Pakistan's efforts for peace in the region. He also briefed Qureshi about positive developments in the Afghan peace process.

The foreign ministers agreed on promoting political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries. Qureshi emphasised the importance of improved relations for long-lasting peace and stability in the region.

The foreign minister also met the Afghan president separately in the Presidential Palace, where the two stressed the need to improve bilateral relations. President Ghani expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Qureshi for playing an important role in the Afghan peace process.

Qureshi said that peace and stability in Afghanistan was not only important for the development of both countries but for the entire region.

They also discussed the regional situation and matters of mutual interest. Later, the Afghan president also chaired a meeting between the delegations of both countries.

The foreign minister will now visit Tehran, where he is scheduled to hold meetings with Iran's leadership.

PAK AFGHAN RELATIONS

Comments (2)

1000 characters
AW
Dec 24, 2018 11:54am

Same old fancy statements again. The people want to know specifics of what was accomplished during the meetings in Kabul.

Recommend 0
JA-Australia
Dec 24, 2018 12:27pm

Ghani and his NDA buddies were probably too busy packing to give attention to Qureshi. They know they need to be on the first plane out of Kabul when the last American soldier leaves.

Recommend 0

