Disbursement delays force closure of WB education project

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the World Bank to close an education project in Sindh since it suffered from delays in disbursement and had partially achieved its objective of increasing enrolment in schools.

Following the federal government’s request, the World Bank has initiated the process for cancellation of the project that was to support the second phase of the Sindh government’s ‘Second Sindh Education Sector Reform Programme’.

The development objective was to raise school participation by improving sector governance and accountability and strengthening administrative systems, and measure student achievement.

According to a World Bank report, progress towards project objectives was ‘moderately satisfactory’

A World Bank report said that the overall progress towards project development objectives was moderately satisfactory, that reflected an increased number of basic quality standard schools from 992 in 2015-16 to 1,336 by November 2018, and increased annual transition rate from Class V to VI from 58.1 per cent to 69.2pc in 2017. The increased annual transition rate was targeted to be from Class I to II before the project closing.

The report said implementation had accelerated since mid-2018 and the disbursement linked indicator (DLI) amounting to $10.4m was achieved in September 2018. However, it added, since the project suffered from delays in disbursement, the government decided to close it without seeking further extension. The closing date for the project was Dec 31, 2018, whereas the project was due to be completed during 2013-17 period.

The International Development Association (IDA) of the World Bank group had approved a soft loan of $400m for the project in March 2013. So far, $321.4m had been disbursed while the undisbursed amount remained to be $49.7m. The total cost of the project was $2,600, including the IDA loan of $400 million.

The indicators set for the project were to increase net enrolment rate for primary school children aged between six and 10 years; middle school children aged 11 to 13 years; high school students aged 14 to 15 years; and annual administration of the students’ achievement test in Class V and VIII in government schools.

Results from a conditional analysis suggested that children from poor households and girls in rural areas suffered the largest school participation shortfalls. There were sizeable differences in school participation rates across districts; some districts also exhibited large urban-rural gaps in school participation.

