An eerie calm at Jati Umra

LAHORE: The ‘political silence’ surrounding the Raiwind residence of the Sharifs since the demise of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz over three months ago continues, while former prime minister Nawaz Sharif faces a decisive moment in his political career on Monday (today) when the accountability court seized with Al-Azizia and Flagship Investment references against him will announce its verdict.

Once a hub of political activity, both when the family members were in opposition and in power, the Raiwind residence of the former ruling family seems to be indifferent to the politics around it since Sept 11, the day Begum Kulsoom passed away. Since then, other than hosting guests coming over to offer condolences, former premier Nawaz would not give audience to any individual or group -- whether from his own or other parties.

Mr Sharif would make public appearances at Raiwind, but only at the grave of Begum Kulsoom before Friday prayers, as a naat recital is held there every Friday. Those lucky enough may find a chance to shake hands with their leader at the mosque after Friday prayers.

According to an official, who looks after guests at Raiwind, they are sitting idle these days as Mr Sharif, when in Lahore, spends all his time with his family, and no political or any other appointments are scheduled.

Maryam Nawaz, the political heiress-apparent to Mr Sharif, is also inactive on the political scene since her mother’s death. Until Sunday night, her social media accounts, particularly Twitter, were also silent since July last when she had tweeted to motivate PML-N workers to come out on the polling day (July 25).

No spokesperson for the family or the party is ready to offer comments on the silence around Raiwind. Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb is also not responding to the queries seeking official version.

Requesting not to be named, a local PML-N leader points out that Mr Sharif is not holding any political activities in the Punjab capital, including the party secretariat in Model Town.

Of late though, the former premier has begun speaking his mind during his court appearances and visits to parliament to meet younger brother and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad.

In the federal capital, the party secretariat remains neglected as the PML-N supreme leader is scheduling his meetings at residences of friends such as Senator Abbas Afridi, who became close to Mr Sharif during his last year in power.

Published in Dawn, December 24th, 2018