2 PSP workers shot dead in attack on party office in Karachi's Nazimabad

At least two workers of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) were shot dead in an armed attack by several pillion riders on the party’s office in Karachi's Rizvia Society on Sunday night, police said.

Around one dozen armed men riding six motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the PSP town office in Usmania Colony and fled, said Rizvia Society Station House Office Nawaz Brohi.

As a result, two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries, the officer added. He confirmed that all four victims belonged to the PSP.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Rehmat, 35, and Naeem Ramzan, 40. The injured were identified as Fahad Akhtar, 30, and Yasir, 35.

According to police, the condition of the injured is also critical.

The dead and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the site of the attack and started an investigation, DawnNewsTV reported.