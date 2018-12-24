DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

2 PSP workers shot dead in attack on party office in Karachi's Nazimabad

Imtiaz AliDecember 24, 2018

Email

People are seen at the site of the attack in Karachi's Rizvia Society. — DawnNewsTV
People are seen at the site of the attack in Karachi's Rizvia Society. — DawnNewsTV

At least two workers of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) were shot dead in an armed attack by several pillion riders on the party’s office in Karachi's Rizvia Society on Sunday night, police said.

Around one dozen armed men riding six motorcycles opened indiscriminate fire on the PSP town office in Usmania Colony and fled, said Rizvia Society Station House Office Nawaz Brohi.

As a result, two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries, the officer added. He confirmed that all four victims belonged to the PSP.

The deceased were identified as Azhar Rehmat, 35, and Naeem Ramzan, 40. The injured were identified as Fahad Akhtar, 30, and Yasir, 35.

According to police, the condition of the injured is also critical.

The dead and injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

A heavy contingent of police and Rangers reached the site of the attack and started an investigation, DawnNewsTV reported.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 23, 2018

Real accountability

No reasonable political observer would suggest that the ongoing accountability drive is not politically tainted.
December 23, 2018

SP Dawar’s murder

IT is difficult to comprehend the need for such secrecy over the investigation into the abduction and murder of SP...
University official’s death
Updated December 23, 2018

University official’s death

There has been an outcry over pictures of the university official’s body in chains and handcuffs.
December 22, 2018

Circular debt

IT looks like debt is not the only thing that is circular in the power sector. History there also keeps going round...
December 22, 2018

Domestic child labour

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to implement the Domestic Workers Bill, 2018, which...