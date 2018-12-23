Political careers of Zardari and Nawaz have ended, says information minister

Information minister Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that the prospect of the opposition PML-N and PPP coming together to launch a movement against the government did not make the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) administration nervous at all.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, the minister in his customary sarcasm-laced tone said the government would welcome the PPP and PML-N joining hands because it would make it convenient to deal with them together. He even went so far as to suggest a name for a such an alliance: "Thugs of Pakistan" — a play on the name of the 2018 film Thugs of Hindostan.

He said while the Bollywood movie had badly failed in cinemas, Thugs of Pakistan would prove to be an even bigger failure.

He once again claimed that the political career of PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had ended.

Pakistan faced a debt of Rs6 trillion when the government of former president retired General Pervez Musharraf had ended, but the debt rose by 84 per cent to Rs30 trillion when Nawaz Sharif's government ended, Chaudhry claimed, asking: "Where has this money gone?"

He alleged that Sharif's children had become "billionaires" at an age when an average Pakistani child isn't even eligible to be issued a national identity card.

The minister said all eyes were on the accountability court in Islamabad, which will announce its verdict in the Al Azizia and Flagship Investment references against Sharif on Monday. Noting that the references had taken 15 months to conclude, Chaudhry said the case was "straightforward" as it concerned the question of where the money came from to purchase high-end properties in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia by the Sharif family.