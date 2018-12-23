Local body by-polls underway in Sindh, KP districts

More than 1.5 million people are expected to cast their vote in the local bodies by-elections in multiple districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, DawnNews reported.

About 183 candidates are contesting over 24 seats in six Karachi districts, where polling is underway in 1,352 polling stations in 339 constituencies. Four seats are vacant in Karachi's district West, eight in Malir, six in South, four in Central, two in East and one in Korangi.

Voting is also underway in Sindh's Umarkot district and Dhoro Naro, as well as in Sukkur and Khairpur.

In KP, polling is ongoing on 334 seats in 24 districts. More than 2,000 security personnel have been deployed at 85 polling stations in Peshawar. Votes are also being cast in 10 districts of Mansehra.