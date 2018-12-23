DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Local body by-polls conclude in Sindh, KP districts

Fahad ChaudhryUpdated December 23, 2018

Email

A woman in interior Sindh casts her vote in the local body by-polls.— Photo courtesy: Hanif Samoon
A woman in interior Sindh casts her vote in the local body by-polls.— Photo courtesy: Hanif Samoon

Local bodies by-elections in multiple districts of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa took place amid slim turnout on Sunday, DawnNews reported.

More than 1.5 million registered voters were scheduled to exercise their polling rights in today's elections. Voting began at 8am and continued until 4pm, without any breaks.

The results of the by-polls will be announced on Dec 24.

About 183 candidates were contesting over 26 seats in six Karachi districts, where four seats were vacant in the West, eight in Malir, six in South, four in Central, two in East and one in Korangi.

Voting was also held in Sindh's Umarkot district and Dhoro Naro, as well as in Sukkur and Khairpur. By-polls were also taking place in multiple Badin and Thar districts.

Overall, polling over 65 seats was underway in 1,352 polling stations in 339 constituencies throughout Sindh.

In KP, polling held on 334 local body seats in 24 districts. More than 2,000 security personnel were deployed at 85 polling stations in Peshawar and administration has imposed Article 144 in the city. Votes were also also being cast in 10 districts of Mansehra.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated December 23, 2018

Real accountability

No reasonable political observer would suggest that the ongoing accountability drive is not politically tainted.
December 23, 2018

SP Dawar’s murder

IT is difficult to comprehend the need for such secrecy over the investigation into the abduction and murder of SP...
University official’s death
Updated December 23, 2018

University official’s death

There has been an outcry over pictures of the university official’s body in chains and handcuffs.
December 22, 2018

Circular debt

IT looks like debt is not the only thing that is circular in the power sector. History there also keeps going round...
December 22, 2018

Domestic child labour

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to implement the Domestic Workers Bill, 2018, which...