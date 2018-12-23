Sheikh Rashid inaugurates Rahman Baba Express offering reduced Karachi-Peshawar travel time

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Sunday inaugurated Rahman Baba Express, a train service which will reduce travel time between Peshawar and Karachi to almost 26 hours, reported Radio Pakistan.

The minister, while addressing the inauguration ceremony, said that the fare for the train will be only Rs1,350. He announced that two VVIP nonstop trains will also be launched in the next two months as well as three trains for tourists.

He vowed to pay back the ministry's Rs25 billion loan through fares. He said that VVIP services will be offered to passengers to pay off the loans of Pakistan Railways.

He added that he has already ordered the authorities to remove encroachments from around the Peshawar Railway Station. According to Rashid, the remaining encroached lands will also be recovered soon.

"About 20 new trains will be launched next year," he said, adding that freight trains will also be increased from 10 to 15 to reduce the department’s losses.

He added Jahangira and Nowshera stations will be developed under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.