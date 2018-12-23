47 ice cream brands unfit for consumption

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Saturday declared 47 brands of ice cream and frozen desserts unfit for human consumption.

The authority has released the sample results of 156 brands of ice cream and frozen desserts and 47 of them failed to meet the standards of Punjab Pure Food Regulations. The samples were collected in September 2018.

PFA Director General Muhammad Usman said: “The list of the sample results is available on the website (www.pfa.gop.pk) and anybody can download it.”

The PFA also ordered to stop the production of all those brands that failed to meet the standards in lab test. The authority would again collect samples for laboratory test after ensuring proper reforms.

According to schedule, ice cream, juice nectar (drink), fruits-made beverages, edible ghee and oil products will be checked four times in a year. Tap water of Wasa, carbonated beverages, meat-made items, sauce, squash, fruits and vegetables (canned) will be checked twice a year. Apart from this, vinegar, pickles and malted beverages will be checked once a year.

Meanwhile, the PFA’s vigilance cell and meat safety teams closed four beef shops and seized 1,300kg meat of emaciated and ill animals in different areas of the city.The teams seized 450kg meat from Hajveri Beef Shop, 400kg from Jillani Beef Shop, 300kg from Numan Beef Shop and 150kg from Shahzad Beef Shop. All the [confiscated] stuff was sent to Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company for disposal.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2018