DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

HRCP concerned at teacher’s death in prison

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 23, 2018

Email

HRCP has expressed serious concern at the fact that a professor at the University of Sargodha, Mian Javed Ahmed, died in judicial custody. — File photo
HRCP has expressed serious concern at the fact that a professor at the University of Sargodha, Mian Javed Ahmed, died in judicial custody. — File photo

LAHORE: The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) says it is gravely concerned at the way people’s fundamental right to dignity is being eroded, ostensibly in the name of accountability.

In a statement on Saturday, HRCP has expressed serious concern at the fact that a professor at the University of Sargodha, Mian Javed Ahmed, died in judicial custody in Lahore District Jail on Friday and he was reportedly in handcuffs even after death. That such photographs commonly go viral on social media networking sites as a matter of sensation rather than news is a question of ethics per se, but this does not detract from the facts of the case.

“The innocence or guilt of those taken into custody by state institutions such as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) needs to be established under the law and with strict and transparent regard for due process. Hyper-accountability – especially when accompanied by the sort of social signals sent by the image of a dead man in handcuffs or, earlier, a university professor brought to the court in chains – will not make for a more honest society.

“Similarly, using the Exit Control List as an arbitrary tool to harass elected parliamentarians and those perceived as political dissenters will not make for a stronger society – or one more able to withstand honest criticism. HRCP urges the state to keep in view the principle that the right to dignity is an inalienable right, and that the tools and procedures available to maintain the rule or law be used justly and transparently,” it said.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 23, 2018

Real accountability

AS the accountability net appears to tighten around the leaderships of the PML-N and the PPP, the parties are...
December 23, 2018

SP Dawar’s murder

IT is difficult to comprehend the need for such secrecy over the investigation into the abduction and murder of SP...
University official’s death
Updated December 23, 2018

University official’s death

There has been an outcry over pictures of the university official’s body in chains and handcuffs.
December 22, 2018

Circular debt

IT looks like debt is not the only thing that is circular in the power sector. History there also keeps going round...
December 22, 2018

Domestic child labour

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to implement the Domestic Workers Bill, 2018, which...