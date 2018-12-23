DAWN.COM

Faisal Raza Abidi released on bail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 23, 2018

RAWALPINDI: The Adiala jail authorities on Saturday released former Senator Faisal Raza Abidi after receiving his bail orders issued by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The Islamabad police had registered an FIR against Mr Abidi for using inappropriate language in a TV interview against the Supreme Court and judges.

The FIR was registered under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC)’s sections 228, 500, 505(ii) and 34 along with the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) in response to a complaint lodged by Supreme Court’s Public Relations Officer Shahid Hussain Kambyo.

The former senator is facing three cases pertaining to his remarks made in the interview.

The Islamabad police had arrested him from outside the Supreme Court building on Oct 10 after the third case was registered against him.

But on Dec 19, the Supreme Court accepted an apology tendered by Mr Abidi but made it clear that the pardon had nothing to do with cases registered against him for defaming the chief justice of Pakistan.

Adiala Jail Superintendent Mansoor Akbar confirmed to Dawn that Mr Abidi had been released.

Published in Dawn, December 23rd, 2018

