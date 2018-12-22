Man demanding to be made prime minister climbs mobile tower in Islamabad

A man from Sargodha, demanding to be made the prime minister, climbed a mobile tower in Islamabad on Saturday to call attention to his demands, DawnNewsTV reported.

The man not only called for the authorities to make him the premier but also proposed that if they do so, he will ensure Pakistan's debts are paid off within the next six months.

The situation escalated when the man, who was waving the Pakistan flag as he put forth his demands, threatened to jump off if he is not made the prime minister.

Faced with an increasingly sticky situation, the district administration along with police officials came up with an inventive solution. They approached mimicry artist Shafaat Ali to help defuse the matter.

A mobile phone was then handed over to the man under the pretense that he will be speaking to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shafaat Ali did a successful impression of the prime minister and was able to convince the man to get down from the tower.

The man was then taken into police custody and shifted to Kohsar Police Station.