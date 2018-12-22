DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Man demanding to be made prime minister climbs mobile tower in Islamabad

Fayyaz RajaUpdated December 22, 2018

Email

Actor Shafaat Ali successfully mimicks Imran Khan and convinces the man to get down from the tower. —DawnNewsTV
Actor Shafaat Ali successfully mimicks Imran Khan and convinces the man to get down from the tower. —DawnNewsTV

A man from Sargodha, demanding to be made the prime minister, climbed a mobile tower in Islamabad on Saturday to call attention to his demands, DawnNewsTV reported.

The man not only called for the authorities to make him the premier but also proposed that if they do so, he will ensure Pakistan's debts are paid off within the next six months.

The situation escalated when the man, who was waving the Pakistan flag as he put forth his demands, threatened to jump off if he is not made the prime minister.

In-depth: Why high hills have a high suicide rate

Faced with an increasingly sticky situation, the district administration along with police officials came up with an inventive solution. They approached mimicry artist Shafaat Ali to help defuse the matter.

A mobile phone was then handed over to the man under the pretense that he will be speaking to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shafaat Ali did a successful impression of the prime minister and was able to convince the man to get down from the tower.

The man was then taken into police custody and shifted to Kohsar Police Station.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 22, 2018

Circular debt

IT looks like debt is not the only thing that is circular in the power sector. History there also keeps going round...
December 22, 2018

Domestic child labour

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to implement the Domestic Workers Bill, 2018, which...
December 21, 2018

‘No-fly’ lists

THE Exit Control List has a chequered history in this country. Though it is supposed to be a legal tool to prevent...
December 21, 2018

Drug-addicted students

WHERE there’s smoke there’s fire, but not necessarily a blazing inferno. One can scarcely deny that drugs are a...