Man demanding to be made prime minister climbs mobile tower in Islamabad, threatens suicide
A man from Sargodha, demanding to be made the prime minister, climbed a mobile tower in Islamabad on Saturday to call attention to his demands, DawnNewsTV reported.
The man not only called for the authorities to make him the premier but also proposed that if they do so, he would ensure Pakistan's debts are paid off within the next six months.
The situation escalated when the man, who was waving the Pakistan flag as he put forth his demands, threatened to jump off if he was not made the prime minister immediately.
In-depth: Why high hills have a high suicide rate
Faced with an increasingly sticky situation, the district administration along with police officials came up with an inventive solution. They approached mimicry artist Shafaat Ali to help defuse the matter.
A mobile phone was then handed over to the man under the pretense that he would be speaking to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shafaat Ali reportedly pulled off a convincing impression of the prime minister and was able to talk the troubled man into getting down from the tower.
The man was taken into police custody and shifted to Kohsar Police Station.
Comments (24)
I same wish to be a PM of my house....haha
It took IK only 22 years
A happy ending to help a very determined but obviously troubled individual. Good police work. Hope he gets some emotional assistance.
Gordon D. Walker
Canada
and your picture shows the electric tower
Well done Mr. Shaafat Ali as ultimately your mimicry combined with gimmickry has paid off, while saving the life of a mentally ill person. Let us also appreciate the role played by Police Authorities, who were the masters of this real flop of the live scene.
Yeah we need more mimicking politicians too.
If IK can be selected then I guess no harm to appoint him PM either.
Thanks Shafat. Maybe you can be stand in when IK takes a vacation.
Fake news and set up.
LOL
Made mistake. Police should have let him jump down.
People may think that this guy has lost his mind but he says that he will pay off debts in 6 months....there is no harm in listening to his ideas.
Power and charisma of PM Imran khan
yeh to LOL ho giya!
Totally not staged.
He has more than needed qualification to be PM of Pakistan
Instead of taking this man to police custody, he should be sent to psychiatrist, mental disorders are increasing alarmingly in our society.
Shafaat cheated with innocent man.
This is both funny and inspirational.
Lol hats off
Wish could get hold of this audio recording
Wow, how do they even come up with those bizarre ideas.
@Solomon The King, Only a dummy grid and no power, since the fellow did not get electrocuted.
@Sachin, "He has more than needed qualification to be PM of Pakistan"
Yup, perhaps he can make chai pretty well