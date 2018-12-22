DAWN.COM

Man demanding to be made prime minister climbs mobile tower in Islamabad, threatens suicide

Fayyaz RajaUpdated December 22, 2018

Actor Shafaat Ali successfully mimicks Imran Khan and convinces the man to get down from the tower. —DawnNewsTV
A man from Sargodha, demanding to be made the prime minister, climbed a mobile tower in Islamabad on Saturday to call attention to his demands, DawnNewsTV reported.

The man not only called for the authorities to make him the premier but also proposed that if they do so, he would ensure Pakistan's debts are paid off within the next six months.

The situation escalated when the man, who was waving the Pakistan flag as he put forth his demands, threatened to jump off if he was not made the prime minister immediately.

In-depth: Why high hills have a high suicide rate

Faced with an increasingly sticky situation, the district administration along with police officials came up with an inventive solution. They approached mimicry artist Shafaat Ali to help defuse the matter.

A mobile phone was then handed over to the man under the pretense that he would be speaking to Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shafaat Ali reportedly pulled off a convincing impression of the prime minister and was able to talk the troubled man into getting down from the tower.

The man was taken into police custody and shifted to Kohsar Police Station.

Kazim
Dec 22, 2018 09:49pm

I same wish to be a PM of my house....haha

Amjad
Dec 22, 2018 09:54pm

It took IK only 22 years

Gordon D. Walker
Dec 22, 2018 09:55pm

A happy ending to help a very determined but obviously troubled individual. Good police work. Hope he gets some emotional assistance.

Gordon D. Walker

Canada

Solomon The King
Dec 22, 2018 09:58pm

and your picture shows the electric tower

Jalbani Baloch
Dec 22, 2018 10:10pm

Well done Mr. Shaafat Ali as ultimately your mimicry combined with gimmickry has paid off, while saving the life of a mentally ill person. Let us also appreciate the role played by Police Authorities, who were the masters of this real flop of the live scene.

Philosopher (from Japan)
Dec 22, 2018 10:20pm

Yeah we need more mimicking politicians too.

Baloch
Dec 22, 2018 10:22pm

If IK can be selected then I guess no harm to appoint him PM either.

Zak
Dec 22, 2018 10:31pm

Thanks Shafat. Maybe you can be stand in when IK takes a vacation.

ali
Dec 22, 2018 10:35pm

Fake news and set up.

DARA KHAN
Dec 22, 2018 10:39pm

LOL

M. Afzal Riaz, MD
Dec 22, 2018 10:40pm

Made mistake. Police should have let him jump down.

Jehangir Khan
Dec 22, 2018 10:42pm

People may think that this guy has lost his mind but he says that he will pay off debts in 6 months....there is no harm in listening to his ideas.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 22, 2018 10:47pm

Power and charisma of PM Imran khan

Faiza GR Bhatt
Dec 22, 2018 10:49pm

yeh to LOL ho giya!

Syed Muhammad Ali
Dec 22, 2018 10:51pm

Totally not staged.

Sachin
Dec 22, 2018 10:53pm

He has more than needed qualification to be PM of Pakistan

Mrs.khalil
Dec 22, 2018 10:56pm

Instead of taking this man to police custody, he should be sent to psychiatrist, mental disorders are increasing alarmingly in our society.

Orakzai
Dec 22, 2018 10:57pm

Shafaat cheated with innocent man.

Newborn
Dec 22, 2018 11:09pm

This is both funny and inspirational.

Naxalite
Dec 22, 2018 11:20pm

Lol hats off

Aban Usmani
Dec 22, 2018 11:26pm

Wish could get hold of this audio recording

haider
Dec 22, 2018 11:37pm

Wow, how do they even come up with those bizarre ideas.

Some Sense
Dec 22, 2018 11:46pm

@Solomon The King, Only a dummy grid and no power, since the fellow did not get electrocuted.

Shahryar Shirazi
Dec 22, 2018 11:53pm

@Sachin, "He has more than needed qualification to be PM of Pakistan"

Yup, perhaps he can make chai pretty well

