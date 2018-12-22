4 cousins murdered in suspected 'honour' killing in Upper Kohistan: police

Four members of a tribe were shot dead in a suspected 'honour' killing case in the Lotar area of Upper Kohistan on Friday, DawnNews reported on Saturday citing local police.

According to Kohistan District Police Officer (DPO) Raja Abdul Saboor, the quartet, which included two women and two men, were murdered on the orders of a jirga (tribal council) and over suspicions of illicit relations.

The police official said that the slain men and women were cousins and that their bodies have been transferred to Dasu Rural Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

DPO Saboor said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a certain Rehmat Ali —another cousin of the deceased.

Furthermore, the DPO said that investigation into the case as well as raids to arrest the accused are underway.