4 cousins murdered in suspected 'honour' killing in Upper Kohistan: police

Umar BachaUpdated December 22, 2018

DPO Kohistan says the murders were committed on the orders of a jirga. — File
Four members of a tribe were shot dead in a suspected 'honour' killing case in the Lotar area of Upper Kohistan on Friday, DawnNews reported on Saturday citing local police.

According to Kohistan District Police Officer (DPO) Raja Abdul Saboor, the quartet, which included two women and two men, were murdered on the orders of a jirga (tribal council) and over suspicions of illicit relations.

The police official said that the slain men and women were cousins and that their bodies have been transferred to Dasu Rural Health Centre for post-mortem examination.

DPO Saboor said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against a certain Rehmat Ali —another cousin of the deceased.

Furthermore, the DPO said that investigation into the case as well as raids to arrest the accused are underway.

Zak
Dec 22, 2018 01:17pm

Put whole jirga in jail for at least 50 years. Rotters.

Recommend 0
Amer
Dec 22, 2018 01:32pm

It’s a crime. The killers and the members of the Jirga should all be arrested. Life for life Are we an animal society?

Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 22, 2018 01:36pm

If the two women and two men, were murdered on the orders of a Jirga (tribal council), over suspicions of illicit relations, then the Jirga should be arrested for actually aiming and pressing the trigger.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 22, 2018 02:09pm

@Amer , agree with you.

Recommend 0

