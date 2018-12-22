DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Nawaz’s request to defer verdict on references rejected

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 22, 2018

Email

Accountability judge says judgement in two references against ex-PM to be announced on Dec 24.
Accountability judge says judgement in two references against ex-PM to be announced on Dec 24.

ISLAMABAD: The ac­coun­ta­­bility court on Friday declined the verbal request to defer for a couple of days announcement of judgement in the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references involving former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik reiterated that the judgement in the two references would be pronounced on Dec 24 (Monday).

Defence counsel Barrister Munawar Duggal and Advocate Zubair Khalid submitted some documents related to the UK properties of Hassan Nawaz.

Special prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected to the submission of documents at the eleventh hour and said that prosecution had the right to examine the relevant record. The defence counsel argued that it would linger on the decision.

Accountability judge says judgement in two references against ex-PM to be announced on Dec 24

The accountability judge remarked that since the court in its order passed on Dec 19 had noted that the defence counsel intended to submit some relevant record, the prosecution’s objection was overruled.

Meanwhile, the accountability judge ordered the police not to permit all court reporters to witness the announcement of the judgement, an official of the Islamabad police said. He said the accountability judge had allowed about 10 journalists to cover the announcement of judgement. However, the reporters requested the authorities concerned to permit minimum 20 reporters inside the courtroom on Monday.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 22, 2018

Circular debt

IT looks like debt is not the only thing that is circular in the power sector. History there also keeps going round...
December 22, 2018

Domestic child labour

ON Thursday, the Lahore High Court ordered the Punjab government to implement the Domestic Workers Bill, 2018, which...
December 21, 2018

‘No-fly’ lists

THE Exit Control List has a chequered history in this country. Though it is supposed to be a legal tool to prevent...
December 21, 2018

Drug-addicted students

WHERE there’s smoke there’s fire, but not necessarily a blazing inferno. One can scarcely deny that drugs are a...