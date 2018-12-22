Nawaz’s request to defer verdict on references rejected

ISLAMABAD: The ac­coun­ta­­bility court on Friday declined the verbal request to defer for a couple of days announcement of judgement in the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment references involving former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability judge Mohammad Arshad Malik reiterated that the judgement in the two references would be pronounced on Dec 24 (Monday).

Defence counsel Barrister Munawar Duggal and Advocate Zubair Khalid submitted some documents related to the UK properties of Hassan Nawaz.

Special prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi objected to the submission of documents at the eleventh hour and said that prosecution had the right to examine the relevant record. The defence counsel argued that it would linger on the decision.

The accountability judge remarked that since the court in its order passed on Dec 19 had noted that the defence counsel intended to submit some relevant record, the prosecution’s objection was overruled.

Meanwhile, the accountability judge ordered the police not to permit all court reporters to witness the announcement of the judgement, an official of the Islamabad police said. He said the accountability judge had allowed about 10 journalists to cover the announcement of judgement. However, the reporters requested the authorities concerned to permit minimum 20 reporters inside the courtroom on Monday.

