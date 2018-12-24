Verdict in two corruption references against Nawaz to be announced today

An accountability court will announce its verdict today in the National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Flagship Investments and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had reserved judgement in both the references on Dec 19.

Nawaz arrived in Islamabad from Lahore on Sunday, a day ahead of the verdict. He is expected to hear the judgement in the courtroom today. Entry to the accountability court has been restricted. No one will be allowed to attend proceedings on Monday except those having permission of the registrar.

PML-N workers have gathered outside the court premises to show their support for the party's supreme leader. PML-N Spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and veteran politician Javed Hashmi have also reached the court premises.

Security has been beefed up around the judicial complex, with heavy contingents of police and Rangers deployed around the building and along roads leading to the court.

Although Section 144 has been imposed in the capital, the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations have decided that there will be no blockade at the entry points of the capital, and security officials will only ensure strict checking.

A long series of court cases in which the Sharif family have fought accusations of money laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets will culminate in today's judgement.

On July 28, 2017, the SC verdict had, besides disqualifying then prime minister Nawaz from his position, also directed the accountability authority to file three references – regarding the family's Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment – before the accountability court.

In September 2017, NAB filed three references against members of the Sharif family.

On July 6 this year, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir handed down convictions to Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz, and son-in-law Capt Mohammad Safdar (retd) in the Avenfield Properties reference and jailed them for 10 years, seven years and one year respectively.

But on Sept 19, the Islamabad High Court granted all three bail after suspending their sentences. NAB’s appeal against the suspension of the sentence remains pending before the SC.

The two references against Hussain and Hasan Nawaz, that the accountability court is to take up today, concern the setting up of the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Investment in the United Kingdom. The accountability court has charged Nawaz in both references under Section 9(a)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Accountability court Judge Mohammad Bashir, who had announced the Avenfield verdict, had recused himself from hearing the two remaining references against Sharif.

Take a look:Corruption references against me are punishment for treason case against Musharraf, Nawaz tells court

The cases were then shifted to the court of Judge Arshad Malik, who is expected to announce the verdict in the two references between 9am and 10am.

Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments

NAB's special prosecutor says the case against the Sharifs revolves around finding out how the family’s companies were established and through which resources.

According to a plea by the Sharif family in court, the late Mian Mohammad Sharif, [Nawaz Sharif's father] established Gulf Steel Mills (GSM) in the UAE in 1974.

Seventy-five per cent shares of GSM were sold to Abdullah Kayed Ahli and the entity was re-named Ahli Steel Mills (ASM) in 1978 and the remaining 25pc shares were further sold to the ASM in 1980. This yielded an amount of AED 12 million which was invested with the Qatari royal family.

While the Sharifs were in exile, the late Mian Sharif had provided AED 5.4m for Hussain Nawaz and AED 4.2m for Hasan Nawaz to establish Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Investment and 16 other companies in the UK.

In-depth: How one of Pakistan's most controversial cases has unfolded

According to the prosecution, the Sharif family has failed to justify the source of the funds provided to set up the firms and therefore, this is a case of owning assets beyond means.

The Sharif family has taken the stance that it was out of the AED 12m that the late Mian Sharif invested with the Qatari royal family, the prosecution says, and that Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani did not appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) to verify the details.

During the final arguments, the defence attorney maintained that the JIT made no serious effort to record the prince’s testimony, since this would have benefited the defence's case.