Nawaz Sharif handed 7 years in Al-Azizia, acquitted in Flagship reference

Dawn.com | Mohammad Imran | Javed HussainUpdated December 24, 2018

PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif arrives at the accountability court in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter
PML-N quaid Nawaz Sharif arrives at the accountability court in Islamabad. ─ Photo courtesy Twitter

An accountability court on Monday handed ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif seven years in jail in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference and ordered that his properties be seized.

The court also fined Nawaz $25 million and 1.5m pounds, according to initial reports.

The former premier, however, was acquitted in the Flagship Investments reference. Accountability Judge Arshad Malik while reading out the short order said there was no case against Nawaz in the Flagship reference.

Nawaz has been taken into custody and will be transported to jail shortly. Armoured vehicles are standing by outside the premises to transport the former prime minister to prison. Following the conviction, his lawyer Khawaja Haris requested the judge that the PML-N quaid be shifted to Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail instead of Adiala Jail. The court, after reserving its verdict on the request, accepted Nawaz's request.

Short order:

  • Nawaz handed 7 years in jail in Al-Azizia reference
  • Fined $2.5m, 1.5m pounds
  • Properties to be seized
  • No case against Nawaz in Flagship reference

The verdict ─ initially expected between 9am to 10am ─ was announced almost immediately after Nawaz arrived in the courtroom close to 2:45pm.

Accountability Judge Arshad Malik, while reading out the short order, said that Nawaz was indicted in the Al-Azizia reference under Section 9(a)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Section 9(a)(v) says: "A holder of a public office, or any other person, is said to commit or to have committed the offence of corruption and corrupt practices if he or any of his dependents or benamidar owns, possesses, or has acquired right or title in any assets or holds irrevocable power of attorney in respect of any assets or pecuniary resources disproportionate to his known sources of income, which he cannot reasonably account for, or maintains a standard of living beyond that which is commensurate with his sources of income."

The short order said that the burden of proof lies on Nawaz in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

Lead-up to verdict

PML-N workers started gathering outside the court to show their support for the party's supreme leader as early as 7:30am.

PML-N workers gather outside the accountability court in Islamabad chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. ─ DawnNewsTV
PML-N workers gather outside the accountability court in Islamabad chanting slogans in favour of Nawaz Sharif. ─ DawnNewsTV

PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal, spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb and veteran politician Javed Hashmi arrived at court and were permitted to enter the premises. Other leaders, including former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, were not allowed to enter.

Nawaz, who arrived in Islamabad from Lahore on Sunday, visited a farmhouse this morning where he offered sadqa and held a meeting with senior party leaders, DawnNewsTV reported, citing sources.

He reached the Federal Judicial Complex a little after 2:15pm, after which PML-N supporters gathered outside the premises began pelting stones and tried to force their way into the court complex, DawnNewsTV reported. Police retaliated with tear gas shelling and baton-charging the supporters.

Security was beefed up around the judicial complex, with heavy contingents of police and Rangers deployed around the building and along roads leading to the court.

Although Section 144 has been imposed in the capital, the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations decided that there would be no blockade at the entry points of the capital, and security officials would only ensure strict checking.

Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Flagship Investments

Accountability Judge Mohammad Arshad Malik on Dec 19 had reserved judgement in both the references filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the former premier.

The two references concern the setting up of the Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Investment in the United Kingdom. The accountability court charged Nawaz in both references under Section 9(a)(v) of the National Accountability Ordinance, 1999.

Take a look: 'Corruption references against me are punishment for treason case against Musharraf'

According to NAB's special prosecutor, the case against the Sharifs revolved around finding out how the family’s companies were established and through which resources.

According to a plea by the Sharif family in court, the late Mian Mohammad Sharif, [Nawaz Sharif's father] established Gulf Steel Mills (GSM) in the UAE in 1974.

Seventy-five per cent shares of GSM were sold to Abdullah Kayed Ahli and the entity was re-named Ahli Steel Mills (ASM) in 1978 and the remaining 25pc shares were further sold to the ASM in 1980. This yielded an amount of AED 12 million which was invested with the Qatari royal family.

While the Sharifs were in exile, the late Mian Sharif had provided AED 5.4m for Hussain Nawaz and AED 4.2m for Hasan Nawaz to establish Al-Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment in Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Investment and 16 other companies in the UK.

In-depth: How one of Pakistan's most controversial cases has unfolded

According to the prosecution, the Sharif family failed to justify the source of the funds provided to set up the firms, making this a case of owning assets beyond means.

The Sharif family took the stance that it was out of the AED 12m that the late Mian Sharif invested with the Qatari royal family. Qatari Prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al-Thani, however, did not appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) to verify the details, said the prosecution.

During the final arguments, the defence attorney maintained that the JIT made no serious effort to record the prince’s testimony, since this would have benefited the defence's case.

Another 'guilty' verdict for Nawaz

On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court verdict had, besides disqualifying then prime minister Nawaz from his position, also directed the accountability authority to file three references – regarding the family's Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment – before the accountability court.

In September 2017, NAB filed three references against members of the Sharif family.

On July 6 this year, Accountability Judge Mohammad Bashir handed down convictions to Nawaz, Maryam, and son-in-law Capt Mohammad Safdar (retd) in the Avenfield Properties reference and jailed them for 10 years, seven years and one year respectively.

But on Sept 19, the Islamabad High Court granted all three bail after suspending their sentences. NAB’s appeal against the suspension of the sentence remains pending before the SC.

Since September 2017, Nawaz has appeared before the accountability courts some 165 times, according to the former premier himself.

PANAMAGATE

Comments (99)

1000 characters
Ravi
Dec 24, 2018 07:41am

The ordinance issued in 1999, why not made in to law? What is the life period of the ordinance and how many times can be extended & and to what period each time?

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 24, 2018 08:00am

Stay strong NS during this difficult time!

Recommend 0
MG
Dec 24, 2018 08:13am

A big conspiracy is going against Mr NS from over 2 years. He has really sacrificed a lt and because of that country is stable today. Action against terrorist was not an easy call and he must be recognized for it.

Recommend 0
pakman
Dec 24, 2018 08:18am

Atlast; justice to the people of Pakistan will be delivered! we all what is in Hudabbiya Paper Mills case which in reality should be re-opened as this is public money transactions, no law should prevent cases of ublic money to be time barred or due to any mishandling (NAB under PML-N) on technical grounds.

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 24, 2018 08:20am

He will lose.

Recommend 0
moeazi
Dec 24, 2018 08:33am

One more time, the time has come to face the realities. He and his family should be banned from holding public office in Pakistan in the future to send a strong message to the crooks and corrupt

Recommend 0
Naeem Qureshi
Dec 24, 2018 08:41am

I hope he is convicted for looting billions from the poor. What did he gain from this massive corruption. His sons are proclaimed offenders and cannot come to Pakistan. Ishaq Dar his samdi is absconding in London disgraced and dispised

Recommend 0
Anti_Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 24, 2018 08:48am

keep continuing the fight for civilian supremacy NS!

Recommend 0
waqas
Dec 24, 2018 08:53am

I hope they lock him up for good and set an example for the future.

Recommend 0
M S Alvi
Dec 24, 2018 09:14am

Justice would have been served if he is convicted and put behind bars.

Recommend 0
Kamran
Dec 24, 2018 09:26am

I hope justice is served and may all the sharifs and zardaris be put behind bars and made accountable for the money they owe to the people of Pakistan!

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 24, 2018 09:29am

Stay strong NS!

Recommend 0
Mohan
Dec 24, 2018 09:37am

Many may believe that NS is corrupt. Several may think he is too independent in spirit for a place like Pakistan and her "Establishment". But hardly anybody would think this present accountability operation is genuine.

Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 24, 2018 09:37am

Hopefully NS goes behind bar for ever!

Recommend 0
MNC
Dec 24, 2018 09:38am

Birthday gift or coincidence.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 24, 2018 09:48am

In my view, Nawaz Sharif will go to jail for a long time, because of his corrupt practices, deception and black activities. This is why it is said that 'you shall reap what you sow' - don' give him any relief and recover all looted money, people like NS, SS and AZ are liability for country, as they deprived poor people from their basic necessities and rights.

Recommend 0
Adnan Siddiqui
Dec 24, 2018 09:49am

Please make him an example for the corrupt mafia of pakland so the others think twice before looting this country in future.

Recommend 0
iftikhar
Dec 24, 2018 09:50am

clean chit on cards, trust my source

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 24, 2018 09:51am

@AntiCorruptionPakistani, the corrupt.leaders use democracy to fool the people while looting billions for theie families. gold toilets in murree and islamabad are not somethings any.honest man would waste public money on. zardari is even.worse, using legal tricks to loot. all of them deserve free food and lodging in jails until they die.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 24, 2018 09:53am

@MNC, just before 12/25, Quaids birthday and Christmas. a wonderful gift for the entire nation.

Recommend 0
fairplay
Dec 24, 2018 09:54am

@pakman, agree, no time limit on public funds corruption. and, death penalty for mega corruption.

Recommend 0
Dr.M.S.Awan
Dec 24, 2018 09:54am

Let us wait for court to judge if he is involved in wrong doing.General perception in Pakistan and abroad is pretty clear and that is staked against him.No body can amass a huge fortune in a life time like him and his family.

Recommend 0
tajamal
Dec 24, 2018 09:55am

Nawaz no doubt looted poor people money from Pakistan and built billion dollar investment in london and UAE.

Recommend 0
Ahmad
Dec 24, 2018 09:59am

@AntiCorruptionPakistani, lolz

Recommend 0
Dude
Dec 24, 2018 10:02am

@Mohan , From afar it may seem that way. However, this is year zero of new Pakistan. Most Pakistanis do support actions against corrupt like any other nation does.

Recommend 0
Saeed
Dec 24, 2018 10:02am

Lock him up

Recommend 0
Dude
Dec 24, 2018 10:09am

@Mohan , Its easy to criticize. Consider that in India if there was a third political party in centre govt, it would be an interesting time for accountability of previous govts.

Recommend 0
Leoman
Dec 24, 2018 10:16am

Two words are often misunderstood here. 1) Sacrifice, it actually means when someone gives or offers fully without taking anything in return or without expecting any reward. 2) Serving, This has almost same meaning that a person serves when he or she doesn't earn, expect or demand something in return. So, can we say our leaders haven't earned , expected or enjoyed anything from Pakistan for their sacrifice/s and service/s.

Recommend 0
AXH
Dec 24, 2018 10:20am

let the justice prevail. It is high time that Pakistan needs riddance from those who have plundered the national exchequer.

Recommend 0
Naufil Pal
Dec 24, 2018 10:23am

What did he do for this country, he was in power for 35 years, he utilized half of province budget in his home city. People in less developed area was not able to find basic medical facilities and clean drinking water while he was busy using WC made with gold for his personal use. What a shame.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 24, 2018 10:32am

If the accountability process was applied equally to all there would be no complaints. On the face of it, it appears that it is not so, some are investigated much more vigourisly than others. Till such time as it is equal for all, the controversies will exist.

Recommend 0
M A MUJEEB, CANADA
Dec 24, 2018 10:34am

@Kamal, stay strong NS. For what? To continue corruptoon.

Recommend 0
Murtaza Mandviwala
Dec 24, 2018 10:35am

This will be a historic decision, only lucky 3rd world cpuntries get to see rule of law prevail.

Recommend 0
iffi
Dec 24, 2018 10:36am

At last the big thieves will be made accountable & we want looted money back ...

Recommend 0
AW
Dec 24, 2018 10:39am

Keep in mind that as a matter of FBR record, Mian Sharif, father of Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif declared his total assets to be less than Rs.6 crore in 1994. Both sons have failed to explain how the family became billionaires in last 25 years while holding public offices. Is it not enough which proves them guilty for the severest punishment under the law which should include life imprisonment and confiscation of all assets?

Recommend 0
Amer
Dec 24, 2018 10:45am

Keep fighting for civilian supremacy NS. Civilians will win one day.

Recommend 0
Fawad
Dec 24, 2018 10:47am

@Mohan , of course most definitely

Recommend 0
Sat
Dec 24, 2018 10:50am

Is there any honest politician in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 24, 2018 11:11am

Corrupt Nawaz Sharif should be behind the bar

Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 24, 2018 11:17am

@Naeem Qureshi, What he gained? Look at billions of properties overseas, his children and next generations will live a luxurious life as British nationals and yet will have the right to rule and loot this country for generations to come.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 24, 2018 11:18am

@Mohan , yes accountability is genuine.

Recommend 0
Aamir
Dec 24, 2018 11:19am

@iftikhar, I have this hunch as well since yesterday. You may be right.

Recommend 0
Love Your Country
Dec 24, 2018 11:28am

@iftikhar, - is this why the verdict is delayed? I don't think so.

Recommend 0
Ahsan Gul
Dec 24, 2018 11:35am

All facilitators, family members and main players must also be prosecuted and punished to set an example for Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption
Dec 24, 2018 11:37am

@Anti-Corruption_Pakistani, fully agree with you brother

Recommend 0
Azmeen
Dec 24, 2018 11:40am

Stay strong NS.

Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 24, 2018 11:45am

@MG, Say no to drugs.

Recommend 0
LM Singh
Dec 24, 2018 11:50am

@Mohan , try Modi for corruption and you will know what is genuine anti- corruption drive.

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Dec 24, 2018 11:51am

Pay back time for public office holders.

Recommend 0
Azmeen
Dec 24, 2018 11:52am

@Mohan ,
Correct! It is polotical case.

Recommend 0
amjad
Dec 24, 2018 11:59am

@MG, Stable in terms of what?

Recommend 0
Vivek
Dec 24, 2018 11:59am

At least he is not running away like other brave commando.

Recommend 0
Misba
Dec 24, 2018 12:40pm

@Kamal,
And also provide the money trail like you promised

Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 24, 2018 12:41pm

@Mohan , Since you are so privy to all this can you kindly explain why NS name appeared in Panama papers, which was not created in Pakistan?

Recommend 0
Ammar Ahmed
Dec 24, 2018 12:45pm

@Love Your Country, He is not running away because this political career and his family and daughter family business (staying power in Pak) is at stake. Otherwise he must be in UK like his sons.

Recommend 0
arshad MUNIR
Dec 24, 2018 01:01pm

MNS and his father Mian Shareef applied for a loan of Rs 15 lac from Punjab Small Industries Corporation(PSIC),Lahore after the nationalization of their Ittefaq Mills and received it in 1973.This fact can be verified from the records of PSIC.

It is therefore inconceivable how the Gulf Steel Mills could be established in 1974 by Mian Shareef?

Recommend 0
Fasad khan
Dec 24, 2018 01:18pm

@Sat , yes; Imran Khan

Recommend 0
StraightForward
Dec 24, 2018 01:31pm

Released due to lack of evudence !

Recommend 0
Junaid
Dec 24, 2018 01:34pm

@Vivek, Stay away from our Internal matters

Recommend 0
Jameel
Dec 24, 2018 01:34pm

@Kamal, are you serious?

Recommend 0
Hu Zhi Yuan Dr
Dec 24, 2018 01:39pm

@AntiCorruptionPakistani, "Civilian Supremacy" ? for continuous loot and plunder ?

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Dec 24, 2018 02:04pm

Only conspiracy to put him behind the bar on the pretext of one or other. PTI does not want Mr. NS to come again in the politics. A political vendetta.

Recommend 0
DK PAMNANI
Dec 24, 2018 02:06pm

Take one name of politician in Pakistan who is honest.

Recommend 0
madhan
Dec 24, 2018 02:27pm

We trust you nawaz

Recommend 0
Akash
Dec 24, 2018 02:43pm

@MG, rightly quoted.

Recommend 0
Ash Man
Dec 24, 2018 02:48pm

The information minister gave very good hints about what’s going to happen in court today.

Recommend 0
timetostopthis
Dec 24, 2018 02:50pm

Guilty until proved innocent!!!

Recommend 0
Syed ji
Dec 24, 2018 02:53pm

Excellent decision!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!1

Recommend 0
A. ALI
Dec 24, 2018 03:01pm

In wake of NRO .. he will be granted another royal bail ...

Recommend 0
Abdul Sekha
Dec 24, 2018 03:04pm

NAB court liniently awarded 7 years .Should have been much more. However what about the fine and return of the looted wealth of the nation. ?

Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 24, 2018 03:04pm

He got of lightly ........

Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Dec 24, 2018 03:06pm

No mercy for him. .

Recommend 0
Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 24, 2018 03:06pm

Justice prevailed, this is why it is said that 'you shall reap what you sow'. Seven years jail sentence for Nawaz Sharif and will he serve full sentence or he will out on bail like Panama cars? I have strong reservation!

Recommend 0
Adeel
Dec 24, 2018 03:08pm

Good. Can we move on now? Please!!!

Recommend 0
Nizamuddin Ahmad Aali
Dec 24, 2018 03:10pm

I have been waiting for a long time to hear this good new and am watching the live news. I wanted to see live and first hand just like the first verdict. Now, what about the others. Pakistan Zindabad.

Recommend 0
Nest Interiors
Dec 24, 2018 03:16pm

Good judgement

Recommend 0
sheryaar
Dec 24, 2018 03:16pm

weak judgement !!!! anything less than life term is not acceptable.. y he was aquitted in one ref ? thats something no one will ever understand

Recommend 0
kp
Dec 24, 2018 03:23pm

NS a great leader, who dare to implement Civil supremacy. Stay strong Nawaz Sharif you are true leader

Recommend 0
johar
Dec 24, 2018 03:23pm

very good decision. These looters must be punished!

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Dec 24, 2018 03:31pm

Sharifs looted this nation for a third of a century, however this is a small crime compared to what they had planned at the behest of their benefactors. Thank you general Zia for articles 62 and 63.

Recommend 0
Digipak
Dec 24, 2018 03:32pm

He ruled Pakistan like his privately iwnes family bisuiness. Very good decision.

Recommend 0
ZAFAR
Dec 24, 2018 03:32pm

Nawaz shouold not be allowed to appeal this case, he will wriglle out again.

the fine should be like $25 mio.

please lets end PMLN now, they are crooks

catch each and everyone of them

best regards

Recommend 0
Zafari syed
Dec 24, 2018 03:33pm

@tajamal, Why people keep talking of Billions of dollars? Both the cases combined are not more than few million Durhams. These too have no money trail from any corrupt deal linked to MNS. The only thing he could not prove as yet is how his father managed to give give that amount to his grandsons. So please do not give us false hopes that Billions of Dollars are being recovered.

Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Dec 24, 2018 03:33pm

What a news. Made my day

Recommend 0
Jjacky
Dec 24, 2018 03:33pm

Just as i told before, Now very difficult time for PMIK ahead to run the country.

Recommend 0
Sadiqain
Dec 24, 2018 03:34pm

@Kamal, He is done and dusted :)

Recommend 0
ZAFAR
Dec 24, 2018 03:34pm

@MG, every child knows NS is a crook please stop trying to defend the indefinsible

he should be banned from politics and all SHARIFS,

please see thier ill ogotten wealth at the expense of the nation.

he is owner of $ billions, you will be shocked just wait for upcoming cases.

Recommend 0
Adil Jadoon
Dec 24, 2018 03:34pm

@MG, Where did he get the money from then??????

Recommend 0
Ali Kazmi
Dec 24, 2018 03:35pm

@Ahmed,

Some are investigated much more vigorously than others because because some have stolen a lot more vigorously than others.

Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 24, 2018 03:36pm

This is great day...justice is finally being served to corrupt politicians

Recommend 0
Nit
Dec 24, 2018 03:39pm

Fawad Choudhry knew this yesterday.

Recommend 0
Aamer
Dec 24, 2018 03:41pm

@Sat , Imran Khan and his team.

Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Dec 24, 2018 03:56pm

MNS and all members of Sharif family should give all their assets in and outside pakìstan back to the nation and we will then consider giving this corrupt family right to live anywhere they like. But who will believe them. We would need complete money trail from them.

Recommend 0
Lafanga ZAK
Dec 24, 2018 04:05pm

I am from India. The verdict is merely a joke in the name of justice. How judiciary in Pakistan plays to the tune of the establishment, the world is watching clearly. Horrible dictatorship in Pakistan. How will political, economic development take place in Pakistan? There's no place for revenge in the democracy. Judiciary should not allow itself to be misused for damaging a political leader just because he is not toeing the line of the establishment there.

Recommend 0
Jamal
Dec 24, 2018 04:06pm

A shaky decision but he must not be given bail or so.

Recommend 0
khanm
Dec 24, 2018 04:22pm

one down and many more to go... the domino effect has started. When you empower people, you're not influencing just them; you're influencing all the people they influence...

Recommend 0
Jigar
Dec 24, 2018 04:23pm

@Junaid, Does vivek have any control over your internal matters?

Recommend 0
Hafeez
Dec 24, 2018 04:24pm

Justice served. Bring back the looted wealth.

Recommend 0
Irfan
Dec 24, 2018 04:41pm

Open the case to the public, let people know what had happen.

Recommend 0

