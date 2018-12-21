DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Imam, Haris steer Pakistan to victory in South Africa tour warm-up match

AFPDecember 21, 2018

Email

Set to make 195 in around 50 overs, tourists cruised home in 40.2 overs to complete a satisfactory workout. —Dawn Archives
Set to make 195 in around 50 overs, tourists cruised home in 40.2 overs to complete a satisfactory workout. —Dawn Archives

Imamul Haq and Haris Sohail hit half-centuries as the touring Pakistanis beat a South African Invitation-XI by six wickets at Willowmoore Park on Friday.

Set to make 195 in approximately 50 overs, the tourists cruised home in 40.2 overs to complete a satisfactory workout in their only warm-up match ahead of the first Test starting at Centurion on Wednesday.

Earlier left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir, recalled to the Test squad, took three for 35 before the Invitation team declared their second innings on 182 for seven.

Most of Pakistan's likely Test top order batsmen spent a reasonable amount of time at the crease over the course of their two innings. First innings centurions Azhar Ali and Babar Azam did not bat in the second innings.

Left-handers Imam and Haris batted fluently third-wicketicket partnership of 96 in 21.5 overs to set up the win. Imam made 66 off 93 balls, while Haris was unbeaten on 73 off 87 deliveries.

Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas, an injury doubt for the first Test, did not bowl in the match but leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who only joined the tour on Thursday following the birth of his child, sent down 11 overs and took one for 45 in the second innings.

The South African selectors, meanwhile, have added fast bowler Dane Paterson to their squad for the first Test with Vernon Philander ruled out because of a broken finger.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Danish
Dec 21, 2018 11:21pm

Welldone Pakistan future is bright for test series. Series will definitely win as our players are in full form.

Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 21, 2018 11:26pm

probably that's the only victory they would enjoy at this tour.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

December 21, 2018

‘No-fly’ lists

THE Exit Control List has a chequered history in this country. Though it is supposed to be a legal tool to prevent...
December 21, 2018

Drug-addicted students

WHERE there’s smoke there’s fire, but not necessarily a blazing inferno. One can scarcely deny that drugs are a...
December 20, 2018

PM’s ‘welfare state’

THE context in which the idea has been mooted most recently is revealing. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to...
December 20, 2018

Death penalty

HUMAN rights campaigners couldn’t believe their ears in the early hours of Tuesday. News got out that, along with...
December 20, 2018

Back to Basant

HOPES for the resumption of the Basant festival have been revived — though with strings attached. The Punjab chief...