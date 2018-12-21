DAWN.COM

PSL broadcast, live streaming rights sold for 358pc more than before, claims PCB

Dawn.comDecember 21, 2018

"We have successfully exceeded our targets for the new PSL broadcast and live streaming rights," PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said. —PCB/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, while announcing the broadcast and live streaming rights agreement for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said the new deal is priced 358 per cent more than the previous three seasons of the league.

A statement issued by the board said the consortium of Blitz Advertising and Techfront had acquired the broadcast and live streaming rights for the fourth season, adding that the actual figures of the agreement would remain confidential.

"The new rights cycle renews a time-tested partnership between Pakistan Cricket Board, Blitz Advertising and Techfront," it stated.

The details of local and foreign television channels that will air PSL 2019 will be "finalised and then released in due course", the statement added.

"We have successfully exceeded our targets for the new PSL broadcast and live streaming rights," Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani said.

Dawn reported on Saturday that the PCB was receiving bids for the next three years’ media rights for the PSL but they were certainly not as attractive or handsome as compared to the bids received for the first two PSL editions (2016-17).

None of the bidders, it seems, have reached anywhere near the US$ 42 million figure mark which is the target set for the next three years.

It may be mentioned here that unlike the previous three editions of the PSL, this time, the PCB has decided to sell the media rights, instead of buying specific time of different TV channels to live telecast the matches through arrangements made by the PCB.

When the PCB launched the PSL in 2016, no TV channel was ready to offer a reasonable price for seeking the media rights as the fate of first edition was still hanging in the balance. At that stage, then PCB chairman Najam Sethi and his team had decided to buy the transmission time of three sports channels and made all other arrangements on their own of broadcasting and collecting the commercials which eventually paid rich dividends.

Ravi
Dec 21, 2018 07:07pm

Why they are not coming out with figures...

Recommend 0
Feisal Rahimtoola
Dec 21, 2018 07:22pm

Who is fooling whom? (How is the actual new price confidential if sum it exceeds by a stated percentage sum of previous three seasons?)

Recommend 0
Shahid
Dec 21, 2018 07:23pm

Why play these projection games and not disclose the definite amount of the deal?

Recommend 0

