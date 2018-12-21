Army chief ratifies death sentences of 14 'hardcore terrorists': ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday confirmed the death sentences awarded to 14 hardcore terrorists, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The convicts were involved in heinous terrorist offences, including attacks on armed forces, law enforcement agencies, destruction of communication infrastructure, a police station, an educational institution, and killing of innocent civilians.

The convicted terrorists were responsible for the deaths of a total of 16 people — 13 armed forces personnel and three civilians — and causing injuries to 19 others, the military's media wing said. Arms and explosives had also been recovered from their possession.

Special military courts had awarded death sentences to these convicts, the ISPR said. The courts also handed down imprisonments to 20 convicts.

All 14 of the terrorists were found to be members of banned organisations. They confessed to their offences before a judicial magistrate and in their statements during their respective trials.

Details of death penalty convictions provided by the ISPR are as follows:

Mohiuddin s/o Salahuddin and Gul Zameen s/o Shah Kameen Khan

Both the convicts were involved in attacks on the armed forces and law enforcement personnel, which resulted in the death of a civilian, three soldiers and injuries to five other soldiers. They were also found in possession of explosives.

Fazal Hadi s/o Bakht Rawan

He was involved in an attack on the armed forces, which resulted in the death of three soldiers, according to the ISPR. He was also found to be involved in the destruction of the Hazara/Gulibagh Bridge and police station as well as the kidnapping of two civilians for ransom.

Muhammad Wahab s/o Hazrat Buland, Gul Muhammad s/o Ghulam Sardar, Bashir Ahmed s/o Nadir Khan and Afreen Khan s/o Masam Khan

The convicts were involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies personnel, resulting in the deaths of Subedar Awal Khan, Naik Azmatullah and causing injuries to another soldier. Firearms and explosives were also recovered from them.

Barkat Ali s/o Bakht Hazir, Muhammad Islam s/o Muhammad Zada, Roohul Amin s/o Zarin and Shtamand s/o Baishmand

The three militants were involved in the killing of civilians and attacking the armed forces, resulting in the death of civilians Muhammad Umar and Mukhtiar Ahmad, Havildar Allah Dita and Sepoy Bacha Hussain, and injuries to two civilians.

They were also involved in the destruction of government educational institutions for girls in Swat. They were also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Bacha Wazir s/o Bakhat Nazir

He was found guilty of attacking armed forces personnel, resulting in the death of Naik Ghulam Hassan and injuries to another soldier. Firearms and explosives were recovered from him, the military's media wing said.

Mohammad s/o Abdul Shakoor

The convict was involved in an attack on law enforcement agencies personnel, which caused the death of Sepoy Sajid Khan and injuries to five other soldiers. He was also found in possession of firearms and explosives.

Muhammad Ismail s/o Ibrahim

He was found to be involved in attacks on law enforcement agencies and armed forces personnel, which resulted in the death of a soldier and caused injuries to two other soldiers. Firearms were also recovered from his possession, the ISPR said.

This is the third time in a span of one month that the army chief has approved the death sentences of groups of terrorists. On November 23, he had signed off on the death warrants for 11 hardcore terrorists and on December 16, he sanctioned the death sentences awarded to 15 terrorists.