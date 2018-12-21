'Generous support': UAE pledges $3bn to boost Pakistan's liquidity, reserves
The United Arab Emirates has announced its intention to deposit US$3 billion (equivalent to AED11 billion) in the State Bank of Pakistan "to support the financial and monetary policy of the country", reported WAM, the official news agency of the Emirates.
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development said, in a statement today, that it will deposit the said amount in the coming days to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency at the bank.
The country's support for Pakistan's fiscal policy is based on the historical ties between the two people, said WAM, and the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields.
Following the announcement, Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter to thank the UAE government for "supporting Pakistan so generously in our testing times".
"This reflects our commitment and friendship that has remained steadfast over the years," said the prime minister.
The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development has financed eight development projects in Pakistan with a total value of AED1.5 billion, including AED931 million in grants, added WAM. The funds covered projects in sectors such as energy, health, education and roads.
Pak-UAE ties
The PTI-led government, which completed its 100 days in power on November 26, counted "resetting relations with key partners including Saudi Arabia and the UAE" among its accomplishments in its performance report.
Since assuming office in August, the premier has visited the UAE twice.
The first visit took place in September when Khan visited Saudi Arabia and then the UAE. He was received by Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the two countries had agreed to strengthen economic, trade and investment relations.
The next month, a UAE delegation — comprising CEOs/senior officials of major companies including Mubadala Petroleum, ADIA (Sovereign Wealth Funds), Etisalat, DP World, Dubai Investment Authority, Emaar Properties, Aldahra Agriculture and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development — arrived in Pakistan.
According to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the one-day visit of the delegation — headed by Dr Sultan Aljaber, minister of state and CEO of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company — was a follow-up to the prime minister’s maiden visit to Abu Dhabi.
In November, the premier embarked on his second trip to the UAE amid reports that the gulf state was ready to extend financial assistance to Pakistan. Khan was received by the Abu Dhabi crown prince in the UAE capital and was accorded a reception at the presidential palace, which was followed by delegation-level talks.
He was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising Foreign Minister Qureshi, Finance Minister Asad Umar, Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan, PM’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, PM’s Adviser on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, among others.
During his day-long trip, the prime minister had also met Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the vice president and prime minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai.
Great news. As per the centuries old proverb, "a friend in need is a friend indeed." Well done, the wonderful land and gracious government of Abu Dhabi. Keep it up and hang on tough.
Hope with this help from UAE, Pakistan will come out of the financial crisis.
A freind in need s a freind indeed. UAE and Saudi have proved to be true friends. People might downplay the friendship by citing mistreatment of some expats. However in our own country we treat the poor even worse .
And forget ..
If your friend comes to Ur rescue providing some money in emergency situation that money is not alms but a loan to be repaid back.
These nincompoops are getting happy over getting loans . Doing nothing to reduce the deficit so that they dont face the same next year
More important is how this money will be spent
@DK PAMNANI, "Hope with this help from UAE, Pakistan will come out of the financial crisis."
Under the leadership of Capt Khan, inshallah we will.
Good diplomacy from IK.
A great news, visit other countries too for loan.
Is there any real investment? Injecting money in state bank is just timely relief to economy. Same have been done by N-league when they came in Govt in 2013. As soon money go back, Doller escalates.
When my friend takes care of me;what should I worry for about this world
@DK PAMNANI,
Nice thoughts, thanks. UAE did that because they realise this PM's honesty.
10 years of PPP and PML-N has devastated the country! They left Pakistan in a much weaker state then what they inherited from previous government.
Repeat after me "There is no free lunch in this world".
What a leader really. Pakistanis are lucky indeed. Look at the choices we have here.
Is this a loan, is it a grant and what are the terms for this exchange of money. Has Parliament been briefed on the matter ?
Please report in a proper way. The next month, a UAE delegation — comprising CEOs/senior officials of major companies including Mubadala Petroleum, ADIA (Sovereign Wealth Funds), Etisalat, DP World, Dubai Investment Authority, Emaar Properties, Aldahra Agriculture and Abu Dhabi Fund for Development — arrived in Pakistan.
Indeed, this will help in the economic stability at the moment. However, long term stability will come from inside i.e. to curb corruption and bring all wealthy elite in the tax bracket.
Nice, pti zindabad... Pakistan zindabad
So now we can kick IMF out of our islamic republic...Great !!!
Great. Hope it goes to understand who Pakistan should consider as real friends.
What are we giving in return??? Also when the details will be shared in parliament ??? There is no free lunch in this world ...
Once the immediate financial crisis is over, Imran Khan led government will ultimately put Pakistan on the path of economic recovery, growth, and independence.
This proves that people around the world are ready to trust Imran Khan due to his honesty. Now it is a big responsibility of Imran Khan and his team to succeed with this support. Otherwise, this will not only be bad for future of Pakistan but also for Pak community outside.
But it seems those in the opposition have different priorities !!
@Feroz, The less time the 'Parliament' was briefed anything related to the UAE and Saudia they royally set the ties back 20 years. Just keep out the Parliament for any really important maters. Till we mature politically.
Great news for Pakistan and a moral victory for Imran Khan.
Thanks bro!
Good news, both our brotherly countries Saudi Arabia and UAE financially helped us to ease our debts and mess created by Nawaz Sharif and his cronies. All this is because of PM Imran Khan's efforts and trust upon him.
Won't this 3 billion along with Saudi Aid increase the circular debt? Especially when debt servicing for CPEC will start from 2019 onwards.
A friend in need is a friend indeed. Saudi and UAE are definetly true friends.
Is it a loan or grant?
@MyPMIs_Handsome, There are free lunches. I am sure you must have eaten free lunches on corporate Money or at relatives places.
@Prateik, Deposit in Account
@desi dimag,
Nice to see how you all swarm over here to show your 'concern'!
Loan or aid?
@umar, after 2 months Qatar and again after 2 months Bahrain will give loan of 3bn dollars. Than u will count Qatar and Bahrain also as good friends of pakistan.
What's more important that they should use these financial aids from allies very efficiently and economically. I hope and am confident that Mr. Umer will steer us through these tough times.
Two days ago, FM Asad Umer disclosed that Saudi assistance is a financial package for which there is a return of 3.18 percent.Hope this loan would also carry such 'low' rate of return.
Pakistan has mastered in getting loan without contributing to the world economy.
Thanks People and Royal Family of UEA
@MyPMIs_Handsome, you quite rightly said "There is no free lunch in this world". Would you lend a large sum of money to someone if you were not receiving anything in return? Now stop complaining...
We are grateful to the Govt of UAE for extending such generosity .... Saudia, UAE & China are true friends true friend indeed .... A Big Salute ... I am IK govt will use these funds with honesty & in projects which will earn good profitability plus will elevate the standards of living of common people of Pakistan
This is neither a loan nor an aid. The money is merely being deposited to shore up the country's bleating foreign reserves. Better to think of it as a band-aid: Your friend is depositing funds in your account so u r able to negotiate better credit from elsewhere.
IK received three billion dollars from the Saudis and three billion from the UAE.for the same purpose. Good work.
good news ,this is not the solution. Decreased the expenditure of both civilian and defense.Increase export,encourage tourism,industrialization
@Mohan , "Loan or aid?"
None of the above. Keep guessing, we know you are really worried.
I hope there are not strings attached to that Aid
Strings attached? Yes! Avoid Qatar and Iran?
Expanding tax net and documenting economy are the only permanent solutions.
I just hope that somehow Pakistan can survive without taking any loans from IMF because that will put the country on front foot and then we can carry on with progress the country so badly needs. Thank you UAE.
This will help boost some CPEC projects. Thank you China and UAE
We Indian dont have to concern/comment about their loan payment. Let them do and that's non of our business. I am here and more happy to become Pakistan a bankrupted country.
How much more loan? IK should work towards reducing deficit so that he can repay loans including this one
Time will tell what it all means for us as a Nation.
what about CHINA ?
"This reflects our commitment and friendship that has remained steadfast over the years," said the prime minister. But this commitment and friendship got developed by previous governments only. To get the credit for PTI, IK should say "I did it".
Good stuff by IK. Hopefully he will surpass the amount of loan debt mounted by previous government, in just few months of his government
@Prateik, , Why do you worry? Let the leaders worry.
SA and UAE zindabad.
It is indeed an aid. Brotherly aid.
UAE giving free money to Pakistan? Or loan?
How long we rely on such deposits?
Congratulations Pakistan.
It is good to get "loan". But what is option to repay it? Nothing is visible on that.