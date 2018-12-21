DAWN.COM

Islamabad National University inaugurated at PM House

Dawn.comUpdated December 21, 2018

PM Khan inaugurates Islamabad National University. — DawnNewsTV
PM Khan inaugurates Islamabad National University. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the Islamabad National University at the PM House in the capital, Radio Pakistan reported.

The announcement for the new varsity's formal launch was made during a seminar titled "Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan".

The prime minister, as part of his election campaign, had promised to turn the palatial PM House into a state-of-the-art university.

PM Khan, during his speech at the event, said that the purpose of establishing a university at the PM House was to reduce the gap between the government and public.

The premier stressed the importance of "quality education" for a nation's "progress and development", adding that the overall level of education will be improved during his term.

Furthermore, the prime minister assured the Higher Education Commission of his government's full cooperation.

In October, PM Khan had approved the formation of separate committees for evaluation of the draft charter for the university to be built at the PM House as well as the selection of its vice-chancellor.

The PM had also approved the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Studies in the first phase of the university.

lkhan
Dec 21, 2018 01:27pm

Congrats...

gauhar mir
Dec 21, 2018 01:27pm

Good news....

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2018 01:37pm

Great news and an historic move by the current P.T.I. administration in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As they say, " promises made, promises kept." Well done and keep it up.

Etch Kay
Dec 21, 2018 01:47pm

The government is bent upon destroying existing infrastructure. They can easily establish a purpose-built university instead of converting a PM residence into a make-shift and ad-hoc university. So much for education.

ali ahmed
Dec 21, 2018 01:54pm

admission should be only on merit and without hostel accommodation.Hostel become hotbed for politics on ethnic basis

