Islamabad National University inaugurated at PM House

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the Islamabad National University at the PM House in the capital, Radio Pakistan reported.

The announcement for the new varsity's formal launch was made during a seminar titled "Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan".

The prime minister, as part of his election campaign, had promised to turn the palatial PM House into a state-of-the-art university.

PM Khan, during his speech at the event, said that the purpose of establishing a university at the PM House was to reduce the gap between the government and public.

The premier stressed the importance of "quality education" for a nation's "progress and development", adding that the overall level of education will be improved during his term.

Furthermore, the prime minister assured the Higher Education Commission of his government's full cooperation.

In October, PM Khan had approved the formation of separate committees for evaluation of the draft charter for the university to be built at the PM House as well as the selection of its vice-chancellor.

The PM had also approved the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Studies in the first phase of the university.