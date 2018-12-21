DAWN.COM

PM formally initiates conversion of PM House into a university

Dawn.comUpdated December 21, 2018

PM Khan inaugurates Islamabad National University. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday formally initiated the conversion of the PM House into the Islamabad National University, Radio Pakistan reported.

The announcement was made during a seminar titled "Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan".

Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood told Dawn that "an institute of advanced studies for research will be established at the old PM House.

"It will eventually lead to the establishment of a university."

The prime minister, as part of his election campaign, had promised to turn the palatial PM House into a state-of-the-art university.

PM Khan, during his speech at the inauguration ceremony today, said that the purpose of establishing a university at the PM House was to reduce the gap between the government and public.

The premier stressed the importance of "quality education" for a nation's "progress and development", adding that the overall level of education will be improved during his term.

Furthermore, the prime minister assured the Higher Education Commission of his government's full cooperation.

In October, PM Khan had approved the formation of separate committees for evaluation of the draft charter for the university to be built at the PM House as well as the selection of its vice-chancellor.

The PM had also approved the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Studies in the first phase of the university.

Comments (33)

1000 characters
lkhan
Dec 21, 2018 01:27pm

Congrats...

Recommend 0
gauhar mir
Dec 21, 2018 01:27pm

Good news....

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2018 01:37pm

Great news and an historic move by the current P.T.I. administration in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As they say, " promises made, promises kept." Well done and keep it up.

Recommend 0
Etch Kay
Dec 21, 2018 01:47pm

The government is bent upon destroying existing infrastructure. They can easily establish a purpose-built university instead of converting a PM residence into a make-shift and ad-hoc university. So much for education.

Recommend 0
ali ahmed
Dec 21, 2018 01:54pm

admission should be only on merit and without hostel accommodation.Hostel become hotbed for politics on ethnic basis

Recommend 0
zaini
Dec 21, 2018 01:58pm

Who gave him this right to play with our National assets. Can anyone convert White House into a university? This is all a game by our ever imposed rulers men in khaak, to undermine office of elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Recommend 0
Danish
Dec 21, 2018 02:28pm

How students will go to red zone to attend uni. I guess in underwear to clear the security before enter in the class or MNAS and senators will join the university to attend the classes due to security risks in around area

Recommend 0
Asif
Dec 21, 2018 02:34pm

Pakistan's problem is not the number of universities but the quality of education.

Recommend 0
Hasan
Dec 21, 2018 02:42pm

Indeed, without education, there is darkness.

Recommend 0
sabeeh ahmad
Dec 21, 2018 02:47pm

We should be proud to have IK as our PM. For the very first time i feel to be in safe hands. Salute to great IK.

Recommend 0
Khan
Dec 21, 2018 02:48pm

Good step khan bhai

Recommend 0
Khaled
Dec 21, 2018 02:57pm

@Etch Kay, Totally agree.

Recommend 0
Ali Humair
Dec 21, 2018 02:57pm

Pakistan spend significantly less portion of GDP on education compared to India/ Israel and so on.. this is a great first step to put us on right track (Sirat-e-mustaqeem)

Recommend 0
M.Mudassir Siddiqui
Dec 21, 2018 03:02pm

Great Progress MashaAllah!

Recommend 0
Saaqib Mahmood
Dec 21, 2018 03:04pm

From the English Department at the Hazara University, Mansehra, has recently graduated a blind person with an MA in English literature. That fellow lacks knowledge of even the basics of the English grammar and structure (e.g., the use of have / has, and so on). And, this is by no means an exceptional case.

Oh and the anomalies committed by the pursuants after the degrees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is an open secret.

In fact, many of the problems and issues facing the Pakistani society today, I think, are rooted in the empty higher education provided by the colleges and universities in the country.

Recommend 0
From overseas
Dec 21, 2018 03:15pm

Inauguration of universities are 100 times better than that of motorways... Great thinking IK. keep it up.

Recommend 0
Awan
Dec 21, 2018 03:18pm

Islamabad now has 15 universities, whereas most parts of Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan don't have a single university. So much for equal distribution of wealth and resources.

Recommend 0
Masood
Dec 21, 2018 03:20pm

Simply a great step in the right direction!

Recommend 0
far
Dec 21, 2018 03:23pm

Best investment which can give profit for long term is to invest in education. Congrts Mr PM for taking the innitiative.

Recommend 0
Sajjad Shaikh
Dec 21, 2018 03:25pm

And what if next PM wants to make it back a PM house? Where will all the students go? Why is he killing the right of the next PM who really wants to stay in this house?

Recommend 0
AK
Dec 21, 2018 03:27pm

We already have too much Universities in Islamabad, do we really need any further, how many poor people will have access to that university.

Recommend 0
Shahbaz Ahmed Tarrar
Dec 21, 2018 03:29pm

@zaini, Who allowed to build such luxury house for p.m in the country where more than 50% of population lives below poverty rate??

Recommend 0
Sher Jang Gilgit-Baltistan
Dec 21, 2018 03:29pm

A good step towards a prosperous Pakistan. Thank you Mr. Prime Minister.

Recommend 0
haris
Dec 21, 2018 03:31pm

@Etch Kay, their choice

Recommend 0
haris
Dec 21, 2018 03:32pm

@Etch Kay, not important corrupt infrastructure

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Dec 21, 2018 03:40pm

Good initiative, but it would have been more appropriate if the name has been selected as National University of Pakistan, instead of Islamabad National University. In the present time, there is more need to strengthen federation than it was felt in the past, therefore, Pakistan National University will be a symbol of federation for national cohesion, integrity and harmony. Further, the university should offer admissions to all Pakistanis purely on merit basis, with no quota for any province or region. This way, the National University will be breeding and hunting ground for talent at national level. I hope the authorities will look into this aspect.

Recommend 0
Zamiruddin
Dec 21, 2018 03:43pm

Shabash. Well done Prime Minister Imran Khan. Quality education is the essence for any nation to progress.

Recommend 0
SAK
Dec 21, 2018 03:43pm

Excellent decision. More academic institutions more education more enlightened society and real prosperity/development. IK keep it up. Pakistan cannot afford to have such a luxurious residential palaces for our leadership. We should spend more human development rather than on personal comforts and lavish living standards when public is living a miserable life.

Recommend 0
Hassan Riaz
Dec 21, 2018 03:45pm

@zaini, The people of Pakistan gave him rights by electing him PM and the PM and cabinet have rights to decide it.

Recommend 0
Hassan Riaz
Dec 21, 2018 03:47pm

@Etch Kay, Watch IK interviews this is a symbolic step.

Recommend 0
Farhan
Dec 21, 2018 04:01pm

Would someone also start sincere work on Quota system prevailing in Sindh? CJ saheb, your tenure is near to end and Mr. PM you believe in Merit based Pakistan. Even past DG Ranger Sindh also suggested to end of Quota system 3 years ago. I would request both of you and COAS Bajwa Saheb to play your part immediately to end Quota system in Sindh which should have ended more than 30 yeas ago and would not have started something which could return one day again sooner or later.

Recommend 0
Faisal Abbas
Dec 21, 2018 04:06pm

We will only believe once it commences and classes start.

Recommend 0
khan
Dec 21, 2018 04:10pm

Great news

Recommend 0

