PM formally initiates conversion of PM House into a university
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday formally initiated the conversion of the PM House into the Islamabad National University, Radio Pakistan reported.
The announcement was made during a seminar titled "Emerging Challenges and Opportunities for Pakistan".
Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood told Dawn that "an institute of advanced studies for research will be established at the old PM House.
"It will eventually lead to the establishment of a university."
The prime minister, as part of his election campaign, had promised to turn the palatial PM House into a state-of-the-art university.
PM Khan, during his speech at the inauguration ceremony today, said that the purpose of establishing a university at the PM House was to reduce the gap between the government and public.
The premier stressed the importance of "quality education" for a nation's "progress and development", adding that the overall level of education will be improved during his term.
Furthermore, the prime minister assured the Higher Education Commission of his government's full cooperation.
In October, PM Khan had approved the formation of separate committees for evaluation of the draft charter for the university to be built at the PM House as well as the selection of its vice-chancellor.
The PM had also approved the establishment of the Institute of Advanced Studies in the first phase of the university.
Comments (33)
Congrats...
Good news....
Great news and an historic move by the current P.T.I. administration in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. As they say, " promises made, promises kept." Well done and keep it up.
The government is bent upon destroying existing infrastructure. They can easily establish a purpose-built university instead of converting a PM residence into a make-shift and ad-hoc university. So much for education.
admission should be only on merit and without hostel accommodation.Hostel become hotbed for politics on ethnic basis
Who gave him this right to play with our National assets. Can anyone convert White House into a university? This is all a game by our ever imposed rulers men in khaak, to undermine office of elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.
How students will go to red zone to attend uni. I guess in underwear to clear the security before enter in the class or MNAS and senators will join the university to attend the classes due to security risks in around area
Pakistan's problem is not the number of universities but the quality of education.
Indeed, without education, there is darkness.
We should be proud to have IK as our PM. For the very first time i feel to be in safe hands. Salute to great IK.
Good step khan bhai
@Etch Kay, Totally agree.
Pakistan spend significantly less portion of GDP on education compared to India/ Israel and so on.. this is a great first step to put us on right track (Sirat-e-mustaqeem)
Great Progress MashaAllah!
From the English Department at the Hazara University, Mansehra, has recently graduated a blind person with an MA in English literature. That fellow lacks knowledge of even the basics of the English grammar and structure (e.g., the use of have / has, and so on). And, this is by no means an exceptional case.
Oh and the anomalies committed by the pursuants after the degrees of Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) is an open secret.
In fact, many of the problems and issues facing the Pakistani society today, I think, are rooted in the empty higher education provided by the colleges and universities in the country.
Inauguration of universities are 100 times better than that of motorways... Great thinking IK. keep it up.
Islamabad now has 15 universities, whereas most parts of Sindh, south Punjab and Balochistan don't have a single university. So much for equal distribution of wealth and resources.
Simply a great step in the right direction!
Best investment which can give profit for long term is to invest in education. Congrts Mr PM for taking the innitiative.
And what if next PM wants to make it back a PM house? Where will all the students go? Why is he killing the right of the next PM who really wants to stay in this house?
We already have too much Universities in Islamabad, do we really need any further, how many poor people will have access to that university.
@zaini, Who allowed to build such luxury house for p.m in the country where more than 50% of population lives below poverty rate??
A good step towards a prosperous Pakistan. Thank you Mr. Prime Minister.
@Etch Kay, their choice
@Etch Kay, not important corrupt infrastructure
Good initiative, but it would have been more appropriate if the name has been selected as National University of Pakistan, instead of Islamabad National University. In the present time, there is more need to strengthen federation than it was felt in the past, therefore, Pakistan National University will be a symbol of federation for national cohesion, integrity and harmony. Further, the university should offer admissions to all Pakistanis purely on merit basis, with no quota for any province or region. This way, the National University will be breeding and hunting ground for talent at national level. I hope the authorities will look into this aspect.
Shabash. Well done Prime Minister Imran Khan. Quality education is the essence for any nation to progress.
Excellent decision. More academic institutions more education more enlightened society and real prosperity/development. IK keep it up. Pakistan cannot afford to have such a luxurious residential palaces for our leadership. We should spend more human development rather than on personal comforts and lavish living standards when public is living a miserable life.
@zaini, The people of Pakistan gave him rights by electing him PM and the PM and cabinet have rights to decide it.
@Etch Kay, Watch IK interviews this is a symbolic step.
Would someone also start sincere work on Quota system prevailing in Sindh? CJ saheb, your tenure is near to end and Mr. PM you believe in Merit based Pakistan. Even past DG Ranger Sindh also suggested to end of Quota system 3 years ago. I would request both of you and COAS Bajwa Saheb to play your part immediately to end Quota system in Sindh which should have ended more than 30 yeas ago and would not have started something which could return one day again sooner or later.
We will only believe once it commences and classes start.
Great news