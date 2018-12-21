DAWN.COM

Decision made for 'significant' troop withdrawal from Afghanistan: US official

AFPUpdated December 21, 2018

United States President Donald Trump decides to pullout almost 50 per cent of US troops from Afghanistan in the midst of peace talks with Taliban. — File photo
United States President Donald Trump has decided to pull a significant number of troops from Afghanistan, a US official told AFP on Thursday, with some reports suggesting as many as 50 per cent could leave the war-torn country.

The surprise move stunned and dismayed foreign diplomats and officials in Kabul who are involved in an intensifying push to end the 17-year conflict.

“If you're the Taliban, Christmas has come early,” a senior foreign official in the Afghan capital told AFP on the condition of anonymity.

Take a look: Pulling out of Syria — & Afghanistan?

“Would you be thinking of a ceasefire if your main opponent has just withdrawn half their troops?”

It is not clear if US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad or the Afghan government had been aware of Trump's plans.

A spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani said “if there is any reaction by the Afghan government, we will share it later”.

The decision apparently came after Khalilzad met with the Taliban in Abu Dhabi this week, part of a flurry of diplomatic efforts to bring the Taliban to the negotiating table with the Afghan government.

They are believed to have discussed issues including the group's longstanding demand for a pullout of foreign troops and a ceasefire.

“That decision has been made. There will be a significant withdrawal,” the American official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

Trump made his decision on Tuesday, the same time he told the Pentagon he wanted to pull all US forces out of Syria and as talks were ongoing in Abu Dhabi.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis quit earlier on Thursday, saying his views were no longer reconcilable with Trump's.

Critics suggest the president's twin foreign policy decisions on Syria and Afghanistan could unspool a series of cascading and unpredictable events across the Middle East and in Afghanistan.

The US has about 14,000 troops in Afghanistan working either with a Nato mission to support Afghan forces or in separate counter-terrorism operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that more than 7,000 troops would be returning from Afghanistan.

Mattis and other top military advisers last year persuaded Trump to commit thousands of new troops to Afghanistan, where the Taliban are slaughtering local forces in record numbers and making major territorial gains.

Trump at the time said his instinct was to get out of Afghanistan.

The pullout comes as the US spearheads international efforts to end the war with the Taliban, which was toppled from power in a US-led invasion in 2001.

Khalilzad, who has met with Taliban representatives several times in recent months, has expressed hopes for a peace deal before the Afghan presidential elections scheduled for April.

Foreign observers and officials said Trump's move had handed the Taliban a major propaganda and tactical victory, without the militants having to make any concessions.

Comments (9)

1000 characters
Orakzai
Dec 21, 2018 12:25pm

Good decision by Trump. Many people may be not agree with Trump decision, but i am with trump in this important decision.

Recommend 0
Vivek
Dec 21, 2018 12:38pm

The US has finally accepted it's defeat. Now it will be interesting what will be Pakistans reaction when Taliban takes over Afgan again

Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 21, 2018 12:43pm

What Trump is saying is that American foreign policy has failed .... is he wrong ?

Recommend 0
Zaryab Raza
Dec 21, 2018 01:12pm

Seems like a victory of Pakistan, Pakistan wanted America to go out of this region, the decision came as shock for every ally of America especially India

Recommend 0
Indian
Dec 21, 2018 01:16pm

Whatever you say but this seems to me as a victory of Pakistan on many fronts, thats what Pakistan always wanted

Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2018 01:54pm

What else can he do to keep his sinking boat afloat by diverting and deflecting attention from real issues currently faced by him, his family members and crooked cronies like Russian collusion, corruption charges, misappropriation of funds, dozens of conflict of interest cases and lying under oath?

Recommend 0
Waseem Ahmad
Dec 21, 2018 02:01pm

Finally Losers are going back to their barracks.

Recommend 0
Yousaf
Dec 21, 2018 02:07pm

@Vivek, happy

Recommend 0
Culture Vulture
Dec 21, 2018 02:18pm

This is an indication of acceptance of a bitter reality--the US defeat in Afghanistan.

Recommend 0

