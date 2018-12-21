NAB okays reference against Shahbaz in Ashiyana case

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has approved a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and former principal secretary to the ex-prime minister Fawad Hasan Fawad in the Ashiyana-i-Iqbal housing scam.

NAB chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal approved the reference during his visit to the Lahore NAB office on Thursday.

“The NAB chairman approved filing of a reference against suspects (Shahbaz Sharif, Fawad Hasan Fawad and others) in the accou­ntability court in the Rs14 billion Ashiyana housing scam during his visit to the Lahore bureau office. He also examined progress in the inquiries into the Paragon Housing scam and misuse of funds of 56 companies and Punjab police,” an official told Dawn.

The chairman directed Lahore NAB Director General Shahzad Saleem to expedite investigation into mega cases and ensure complete transparency. He said NAB was not in favour of media trial of any suspect rather at times it (bureau) fell victim to this itself.

Former Punjab CM is accused of misusing authority, while principal secretary to ex-PM Fawad Hasan Fawad allegedly made assets worth Rs740 million illegally

“The suspects (in NAB custody) are being provided facilities better than jail manual and it is ensured that their self-respect is not hurt,” Justice Iqbal said.

After the approval of the chairman, the reference in the Ashiyana case will be filed shortly.

According to a source, the main charge against Shahbaz Sharif is misuse of authority, while Mr Fawad is accused of making assets worth Rs740 million illegally, besides misuse of authority.

Shahbaz Sharif is accused of misuse of authority for cancelling the award of the project’s contract to successful bidder M/s Chaudhry Latif and Sons and instead obliging M/s Lahore Casa Developers (JV) – a proxy group of M/s Paragon City (Pvt) Limited (which is allegedly developed by former railways minister Khawaja Saad Rafique) – thus causing millions of rupees losses to the exchequer.

Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique are also in NAB’s custody in the Paragon housing scam.

Shahbaz Sharif also allegedly directed the Punjab Land Development Company (PLDC) to assign the project to the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), resulting in award of contract to the Lahore Casa Developers (JV). This allegedly caused Rs715m loss to the exchequer and ultimately failed the project.

“Shahbaz is also accused of directing the PLDC to award consultancy services of the project to M/s Engineering Consultancy Services Punjab for Rs192m, whereas the actual cost was Rs35m as quoted by Nespak.”

Mr Fawad could not provide money trail of his assets. He, being implementation secretary to then chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in 2013, is also accused of misusing his authority in the award of contract to his ‘favourite’ party.

Mr Fawad had reportedly confessed (to NAB) that the contract of the successful bidder was cancelled at the behest of Shahbaz Sharif.

“Fawad made this confession in the presence of Shahbaz at NAB Lahore office,” the source said.

Former LDA director general Ahad Khan Cheema, a blue-eyed officer of previous Shahbaz Sharif government in Punjab, is also facing NAB references in the Ashiyana housing case and income beyond means.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2018