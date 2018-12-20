DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

NA approves motion for formation of PAC and Standing Committee on Law

Fahad ChaudhryDecember 20, 2018

Email

The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion for the formation of the the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the standing committee on law. — File photo
The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion for the formation of the the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the standing committee on law. — File photo

The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion for the formation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Standing Committee on Law.

The motion was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Members of the committee include: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hina Rabbani Khar, Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Rana Tanveer, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Riaz Fatyana as well as other political leaders.

On Dec 13, after months of political wrangling, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to oppose Shahbaz Sharif if he insisted on heading the PAC.

The development was a major breakthrough as the impasse between the government and opposition parties over the PAC chairmanship had hampered legislative proceedings since the PTI assumed power in August.

Members of the Law and Justice committee notified today include: Khawaja Saad Rafique, Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Riaz Fatyana, Kishwar Zehra as well as other political leaders.

According to Radio Pakistan, members of the concerned committees will elect their respective chairmen and the speaker of the NA has the authority to make any changes in the committee members.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real threat to Thar

The real threat to Thar

The Gorano story is only a small part of the much bigger threat the people of Thar are facing.

Editorial

December 20, 2018

PM’s ‘welfare state’

THE context in which the idea has been mooted most recently is revealing. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to...
December 20, 2018

Death penalty

HUMAN rights campaigners couldn’t believe their ears in the early hours of Tuesday. News got out that, along with...
December 20, 2018

Back to Basant

HOPES for the resumption of the Basant festival have been revived — though with strings attached. The Punjab chief...
Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...