NA approves motion for formation of PAC and Standing Committee on Law

The National Assembly on Thursday approved a motion for the formation of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Standing Committee on Law.

The motion was presented by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Members of the committee include: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif, Syed Naveed Qamar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Hina Rabbani Khar, Ayaz Sadiq, Malik Aamir Dogar, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Rana Tanveer, Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Riaz Fatyana as well as other political leaders.

On Dec 13, after months of political wrangling, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided not to oppose Shahbaz Sharif if he insisted on heading the PAC.

The development was a major breakthrough as the impasse between the government and opposition parties over the PAC chairmanship had hampered legislative proceedings since the PTI assumed power in August.

Members of the Law and Justice committee notified today include: Khawaja Saad Rafique, Nafisa Shah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahbaz Sharif, Rana Sanaullah, Chaudhry Mehmood Bashir Virk, Riaz Fatyana, Kishwar Zehra as well as other political leaders.

According to Radio Pakistan, members of the concerned committees will elect their respective chairmen and the speaker of the NA has the authority to make any changes in the committee members.