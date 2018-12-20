Saudi, Emirati crown princes to visit Pakistan in early 2019

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and UAE's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan will visit Pakistan in early 2019, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced on Thursday.

The information minister, who was addressing a press briefing following a meeting of the federal cabinet, revealed that the crown prince of the UAE will visit in January, while the crown prince of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will visit Pakistan in February.

After taking the oath, Prime Minister Khan had made his maiden visit to the Middle Eastern countries — Saudi Arab and UAE. During his meeting with the Royals, the prime minister discussed matters of regional and bilateral interest. The leaders also talked about economic relations between the two countries.

The Saudi Crown Prince had hosted a dinner for Imran Khan and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations as well as steps that can be taken to enhance cooperation in political, defence, economic, commercial and cultural sectors.

It was then that the premier had extended an invitation for the crown prince to visit Pakistan, which he had accepted.

Cabinet deliberations

The information minister said the federal cabinet discussed a large number of matters pertaining to various sectors ranging from industry, finance, and aviation.

Take a look: What is the deal?

Talking about an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia, which promises to be "the biggest foreign investment in Pakistan history", the minister said the draft for a memorandum of understanding will be finalised within a week.

Recently, at a time when various countries and business delegations were pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi following the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Imran Khan had attended the event, inviting foreign investors to put their money into projects in Pakistan.