PTI files disqualification petition against Zardari for 'concealing' NY flat in nomination papers

Dawn.com | Shahid GhazaliUpdated December 20, 2018

A file photo of former president Asif Ali Zardari. — Online/File
The Pakistan Teh­reek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday filed an application with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, seeking the disqualification of PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari for concealing his assets.

According to the application filed by PTI Sindh MPA Khurram Sherzaman with the Provincial Election Commissioner, Zardari had failed to declare an apartment he allegedly owns in Belaire Condominiums located at 524 East 72nd Street, New York, New York, United States of America, in his nomination form for the 2018 general elections.

PTI MPA Khurram Sherzaman speaks at the ECP office in Karachi. — DawnNewsTV
The PPP leader is a member of the National Assem­bly from NA-213, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sindh.

"Because of this act of his, Mr Asif Ali Zardari under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and Rules of the Election Commission of Pakistan, ... as per past precedent, should be disqualified from holding public office under Article 62 (1)(f), as in my opinion he ceases to be truthful and sagacious," says the application.

Editorial: Zardari’s oblique warning

Sherzaman in his letter said he was attaching documents of the property in question along with Zardari's Form B, "which shows that he did not declare this property".

"This serious violation of the law needs to be examined by you since Mr Zardari is a former president of Pakistan and co-chairs one of the major political parties of this country," the application read.

The PTI lawmaker urged the ECP to investigate the matter, "and if proven true and accurate", disqualify and deseat Zardari as an MNA under Article 62 (1)(f).

I request you to investigate this matter and if proven true and accurate, take the appropriate action, which is disqualification/de-seating from the National Assembly as prescribed by the law and Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution.

Although Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Yousaf Khan Khattak reluctantly accepted the application filed by Sherzaman, he informed the PTI MPA that any action on the petition would be taken by the ECP's Islamabad headquarters.

PPP to file disqualification petitions against PM, Vawda

Also on Thursday, the PPP filed applications in the ECP's Islamabad office seeking details of assets of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda.

After a PPP delegation met with the ECP secretary, party leader Farhatullah Babar told reporters they had asked the commission to provide details of assets submitted by the premier for all elections he has contested in the past.

"The money trail of Imran Khan's properties is suspect," Babar alleged, adding that his party will prove that Khan holds undeclared properties abroad.

The PPP has also submitted applications in concerned institutions to seek details of assets owned by the prime minister's sister, Aleema Khan, and of business interests of Jahangir Tareen, a senior PTI leader.

He said the PPP will file a disqualification reference against Khan and others "based on the evidence we are gathering".

"We want everyone in the government and the opposition to be held accountable under the same law," Babar said, adding that the PPP will face all cases against it through legal channels.

With additional reporting by Fahad Chaudhry in Islamabad.

Comments (0)

1000 characters
bhaRAT©
Dec 20, 2018 04:28pm

Get all corrupts out of Parliament.

Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 20, 2018 04:36pm

Is he the same fellow who was going to bang brick with brick!

Recommend 0
KAJ
Dec 20, 2018 04:38pm

This is what you are

Recommend 0
A. RIZVI
Dec 20, 2018 04:40pm

Trumped!

Recommend 0
Javed Arshad
Dec 20, 2018 04:43pm

He may have forgotten to declare many others ........ keep looking ....

Recommend 0
Shafiq Chughtai
Dec 20, 2018 04:45pm

I seriously think there are more important matters to address than these policies of targeting opposition. It may be right thing to do but it is not tge right time. Economy health judiciary education police social reforms water gas electricity patrol tgese are areas of priority. Dissappointed.

Recommend 0
BhaRAT
Dec 20, 2018 04:46pm

He’s the most corrupt man in Pakistan’s history

Recommend 0
salman
Dec 20, 2018 04:46pm

LOL bye bye Zardari.

Recommend 0
Asad
Dec 20, 2018 04:56pm

this man should be jailed for life

Recommend 0
Jalbani Baloch
Dec 20, 2018 05:00pm

Time and tide wait for none. Now, is the time for Zardari to exit from the politics once for all.

Recommend 0
Awan
Dec 20, 2018 05:03pm

First MQM was crippled. Then PMLN and now PPPP. The road to one party system is clear. Everyone is on hitlist except people of one certain ethnicity and their beloved party.

Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 20, 2018 05:15pm

PTI please focus on developmental work. Leave the opposition alone!

Recommend 0
on FLIP SIDE
Dec 20, 2018 05:19pm

A long time coming...

Recommend 0
Abdul Sekha
Dec 20, 2018 05:21pm

Well done. Apartment Building is luxurious in posh locality newly built. Today's price $2,75,million Rs51crores.selling agent R. New York limited Brokers 641 Lexington Avenue, New York 10022 Matter concerns disqualification and money laundering. Wake up.

Recommend 0
Arif Godil
Dec 20, 2018 05:23pm

The PTI government could only find this wrong declaration. What about his other wealth stashed abroad.

Recommend 0
Abid
Dec 20, 2018 05:27pm

Pandora box has been opened. Now a plethora of references will be filed by all parties. Problems of common man will get further neglected.

Recommend 0
Pro Bono Publico
Dec 20, 2018 05:29pm

Mr Zardari registered this flat under his name by error. Secondly he forgot to declare this foreign asset while submitting his nomination papers to Election Commission. If he had not committed the original sin of registration under his name he would have been saved from the second error he committed. But the point is he had not foreseen that any other party other than PMLN or PPP could be in the Government. This seems to be the underlying reason for his overconfidence. He is very smart but not as smart as he should be.

Recommend 0

