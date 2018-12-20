DAWN.COM

Nasir Jamshed indicted in UK over bribery offences

Dawn.comDecember 20, 2018

Former batsman Nasir Jamshed.— AFP/File
Disgraced cricketer Nasir Jamshed was on Thursday indicted by a British law enforcement agency for his alleged part in the infamous spot-fixing scandal for which he was earlier banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The National Crime Agency (NCA) reported today that Jamshed, along with two Bangladeshi cricketers, has been indicted for bribery.

"Three men have been charged with bribery offences as part of a National Crime Agency (NCA) investigation into cricket match spot-fixing in tournaments organised by national cricket boards from Pakistan and Bangladesh," the British agency said.

According to the agency, British nationals Yousaf Anwar, 35, and Mohammed Ijaz, 33, had been arrested in February 2017, along with Nasir Jamshaid, 32, from Pakistan.

Jamshed and company's first appearance at Manchester Magistrates Court will be on Jan 15, 2019 — the NCA added.

The NCA worked closely with the PCB and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units as part of the investigation in connection with the case.

On Aug 17, Jamshed was banned for 10 years for violating the PCB's anti-corruption code. “The tribunal has reached the verdict that the PCB’s multiple charges against Nasir Jamshed have been proved and he was banned for 10 years,” PCB lawyer Tafazzul Rizvi had told reporters.

Jamshed was banned in the spot-fixing scandal that erupted during the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

