Ali Tareen-led Multan consortium wins franchise rights for sixth PSL team

Dawn.comDecember 20, 2018

Ali Tareen's Multan Consortium wins franchise rights for sixth team of the Pakistan Super League. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter account
Ali Tareen-led Multan consortium on Thursday won the franchise rights for the sixth team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The rights have been awarded for seven years.

Ali, the son of former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen, had on Wednesday confirmed that the bid had been submitted.

According to a tweet by PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had set the reserve price at $5.21 million per year for a period of seven years. "This reserve price has been exceeded by the bid winners."

The spot for the sixth team was up for grabs after Multan Sultans were disqualified after appearing in just one edition of the league held early this year.

On November 10, the PCB terminated the agreement which gave franchise rights of Multan Sultans PSL team to the Schon Group due to their inability to meet the financial obligations under the PSL agreement.

Following this, PCB invited interested bidders for the sale of the sixth team. Though a good response was received from different bidders for the sixth team, only two could qualify for the decisive stage, a Pak­istan Cricket Board official had said earlier.

The 2019 edition of the PSL tournament will kick off with an opening ceremony and match in Dubai on February 14.

