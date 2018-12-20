DAWN.COM

Ali Tareen-led Multan consortium wins franchise rights for sixth PSL team

Dawn.com | Abu Bakar BilalUpdated December 20, 2018

Ali Tareen's Multan Consortium wins franchise rights for sixth team of the Pakistan Super League. — Photo courtesy PSL Twitter account
The Ali Tareen-led Multan consortium on Thursday won the franchise rights for the sixth team of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The rights have been awarded for seven years.

Ali, the son of former Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Jahangir Tareen, had on Wednesday confirmed that the bid had been submitted.

According to a tweet by PSL, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had set the reserve price at $5.21 million per year for a period of seven years. "This reserve price has been exceeded by the bid winners."

The spot for the sixth team was up for grabs after Multan Sultans were disqualified after appearing in just one edition of the league held early this year.

On November 10, the PCB terminated the agreement which gave franchise rights of Multan Sultans PSL team to the Schon Group due to their inability to meet the financial obligations under the PSL agreement.

Following this, PCB invited interested bidders for the sale of the team. Though a good response was received from different bidders, only two could qualify for the decisive stage, a Pak­istan Cricket Board official had said earlier.

The 2019 edition of the PSL tournament will kick off with an opening ceremony and match in Dubai on February 14.

While speaking to the media after the announcement, Tareen highlighted the fact that a team from South Punjab had once again been included in the PSL, and added that they would search for talent throughout the region.

"Through PSL, young talent advances," he said.

Tareen said the sixth team would retain Multan in its name, but called for suggestions for a second moniker for the side. He said that if his legal team had no reservations, he was open to retaining the 'Multan Sultans' name.

"I also request the PCB that cricket shouldn't be dedicated to one month of the year; instead, tournaments should be held throughout the year," he further said.

Comments (11)

Kashif
Dec 20, 2018 03:45pm

Jehangir Tareen Khan is one seriously minted guy.

Mohsin Malik
Dec 20, 2018 03:56pm

Ali Tareen will pay more than 5 million( 70 Crore Rupees approx) US Dollars annually for the team. In total more than 35 million ( 5 billion Rupees approx) US Dollars have to be paid over the course of 7 years. The assets of Ali Tareen declared in taxes will not even cover 6 months of team's expense. Who will finance this poor guy?. FBR will investigate or anyone connected with PTI will never be investigated?.

Omair Kareem
Dec 20, 2018 04:18pm

Congratulations to Ali. however seeing your team having taymur malik as lawyer means your team did not have a good start. get ready to get used :)

Junaid Ashfaq
Dec 20, 2018 04:20pm

Ehsan Mani, Ali Tareen with the man who will rob Ali Tareen of his moneys (taimur malik).

Meer
Dec 20, 2018 04:44pm

how many bidders were there? Obviously, Ahsan maani is appointed by Imran Khan so your reserve price would be according to their demand.

BhaRAT
Dec 20, 2018 04:53pm

Conspiracy theorist of PMLN will say he won because he’s son of Jhangir Tareen who’s party member of PTI and a close friend of PM Imran khan

Wadda Taya
Dec 20, 2018 05:00pm

Good luck, little Tareen.

Kamal
Dec 20, 2018 05:02pm

Politics in cricket now!

Hussain
Dec 20, 2018 05:20pm

No one will ask how a 27 year old student came up with so much money. Had this been Hamza Shahbaz, the media would have been having a field day. Naya Pakistan = double standards

Turnip
Dec 20, 2018 05:29pm

Congratulations to money...that makes the world go round

Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 20, 2018 05:51pm

Once a cheater, always a fraudster.

