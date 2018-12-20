DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Pakistan will not relinquish claim on Jinnah House in Mumbai: FO

Naveed SiddiquiDecember 20, 2018

Email

Pakistan's statement comes day after Swaraj said the building will be turned into an international convention centre. — File
Pakistan's statement comes day after Swaraj said the building will be turned into an international convention centre. — File

The Foreign Office on Thursday said Pakistan will not forfeit its claim to Jinnah House, the mansion owned by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Mumbai prior to Partition.

Jinnah House had been caught in a legal battle between the government of India and Jinnah’s daughter, Dina Wadia. Wadia had in 2007 moved the Bombay High Court to regain control of the estate. She passed away last year in November.

Pakistan's announcement of not relinquishing its claim on the house came a day after Indian Minister for External Affairs Shusma Swaraj announced that the Indian government will be turning the estate into an international convention centre after the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) transferred ownership of the house to her ministry.

According to India Today, Swaraj — in a letter to BJP legislator Mangal Prabhat Lodha — said that her ministry will refurbish the bungalow on the lines of Hyderabad House in Delhi.

“The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has instructed us to renovate and refurbish Jinnah House to develop it on the pattern of facilities available in Hyderabad House in Delhi. Accordingly, approval of the PMO was sought for transfer of the property from ICCR to our ministry. PMO has now accorded necessary approvals,” Swaraj was quoted as saying.

On the matter of Indian spy Hamid Nehal Ansari, the FO spokesperson said that Pakistan operates under the rule of law and therefore cannot hold a prisoner back once their sentence is complete.

"This [Ansari's release] does not mean we have moved from our stance on the Kashmir dispute."

Dr Faisal further clarified that the land of Kartarpur is not being 'handed over' to India and "any questions pertaining to this matter are baseless."

PAK INDIA TIES
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real threat to Thar

The real threat to Thar

The Gorano story is only a small part of the much bigger threat the people of Thar are facing.

Editorial

December 20, 2018

PM’s ‘welfare state’

THE context in which the idea has been mooted most recently is revealing. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to...
December 20, 2018

Death penalty

HUMAN rights campaigners couldn’t believe their ears in the early hours of Tuesday. News got out that, along with...
December 20, 2018

Back to Basant

HOPES for the resumption of the Basant festival have been revived — though with strings attached. The Punjab chief...
Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...