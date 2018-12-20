DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

National Assembly speaker issues Saad Rafique's production orders

Javed HussainUpdated December 20, 2018

Email

MNA Saad Rafique is currently under NAB's custody. — File
MNA Saad Rafique is currently under NAB's custody. — File

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday issued production orders of MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique, DawnNewsTV reported.

The orders were issued under Rule 108 of 2007's Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly. According to the rule, the speaker or the head of a committee can issue production orders of a parliamentarian or member of the committee, who is under custody for a non-bailable offence, if his presence is considered necessary.

Rafique, a PML-N parliamentarian, is named in the Paragon Housing scam reference and is currently under the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Lahore. He was arrested by the bureau on Dec 11, along with his brother Salman Rafique, for allegedly receiving "millions of rupees as commission" in the housing scheme scam.

Following the issuance of the production orders, NAB requested an accountability court in Lahore to grant a transit remand so that Rafique can be transferred to Islamabad. The appeal was accepted and the court granted a seven-day transit remand, that ends on Dec 26.

The opposition parties have been demanding the speaker to issue Rafique's production orders since his arrest earlier this month. When the speaker did not comply, the parties registered their protest by staging a walkout from the Parliament.

The pressure to issue the orders built up after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's coalition partners, MQM-P and BNP-Mengal, backed the opposition's demands and considered the parties' protests justified.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
Shib
Dec 20, 2018 11:41am

At last the blackmailing has worked...Why there crimlnals are brought to parliament at the expense of tax payers money...Can any one in government has a justification....

Recommend 0
Mansur Ul Haque
Dec 20, 2018 11:43am

Issuing production order for Sahbaz Sahrif and Saad Rafique is good will jesture on the part of Asad Qaiser speaker. Opposition can criticize on government but this should be appreciated by Nawaz league.

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real threat to Thar

The real threat to Thar

The Gorano story is only a small part of the much bigger threat the people of Thar are facing.

Editorial

December 20, 2018

PM’s ‘welfare state’

THE context in which the idea has been mooted most recently is revealing. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to...
December 20, 2018

Death penalty

HUMAN rights campaigners couldn’t believe their ears in the early hours of Tuesday. News got out that, along with...
December 20, 2018

Back to Basant

HOPES for the resumption of the Basant festival have been revived — though with strings attached. The Punjab chief...
Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...