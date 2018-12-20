DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Journalist jailed after Modi Facebook post

AFPUpdated December 20, 2018

Email

39-year-old television journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem is accused of posting an “inflammatory” social media video in November. — Photo courtesy India Today
39-year-old television journalist Kishorechandra Wangkhem is accused of posting an “inflammatory” social media video in November. — Photo courtesy India Today

NEW DELHI: An Indian journalist has been jailed for a year after he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook, in the latest example of what critics claim is a clampdown on free speech.

Kishorechandra Wangkhem was arrested last month in the state of Manipur under a draconian law that allows authorities to detain anyone for up to a year without trial.

The 39-year-old television journalist is accused of posting an “inflammatory” social media video in November, in which he accused Modi and state chief minister Biren Singh’s government of promoting rightwing Hindu ideology in the region.

Local media said he called Singh a “puppet” of Modi and of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a hardline Hindu group and ideological mentor of Modi’s ruling party.

Authorities said the arrest was made to “prevent him from acting in any matter prejudicial to the security of the state”.

Police had initially detained him on charges of sedition but he secured bail from a local court, which castigated him for using indecent language.

He was re-arrested days later under the stringent National Security Act before a government panel approved his year-long detention on Wednesday.

At least a dozen people have been arrested across the country this year over similar social media posts against Modi.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (2)

1000 characters
fairplay
Dec 20, 2018 09:58am

indias free press is not so free

Recommend 0
Vishal Gupta
Dec 20, 2018 10:04am

In india court is not blind..he wd have been done something punishable thats y it jailed

Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real threat to Thar

The real threat to Thar

The Gorano story is only a small part of the much bigger threat the people of Thar are facing.

Editorial

December 20, 2018

PM’s ‘welfare state’

THE context in which the idea has been mooted most recently is revealing. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to...
December 20, 2018

Death penalty

HUMAN rights campaigners couldn’t believe their ears in the early hours of Tuesday. News got out that, along with...
December 20, 2018

Back to Basant

HOPES for the resumption of the Basant festival have been revived — though with strings attached. The Punjab chief...
Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...