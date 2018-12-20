DAWN.COM

Alert Sign Dear reader, online ads enable us to deliver the journalism you value. Please support us by taking a moment to turn off Adblock on Dawn.com.

Alert Sign Dear reader, please upgrade to the latest version of IE to have a better reading experience

.

Reliance on Chinese funding to grow: Fitch

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated December 20, 2018

Email

Prime Minister Imran Khan meets China's Premier Li Keqiang on his trip to China. — File photo
Prime Minister Imran Khan meets China's Premier Li Keqiang on his trip to China. — File photo

KARACHI: The government’s reliance on China will only grow in the coming years as private sector investment continues to decline in the country despite improvements in security conditions, rise in power production and better infrastructure, said Fitch Solutions in a report released on Wednesday.

“The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) will continue to play an important role in driving infrastructure growth in developing economies in Asia,” highlights the report.

Explore: Google white paper lists 5 reasons that make Pakistan an attractive place for foreign investors

Pakistan has failed to attract private sector investment despite better security conditions, increasing power capacity and strengthening infrastructure. The lack of investment from other countries will only increase the country’s reliance on Chinese BRI.

The BRI-related funding comes with its own political risks. The report points out that “the rise in the number of populist candidates around the world has increased the risk of major infrastructure policy shift in countries with upcoming elections.” In a worrying trend around Asia, “National governments embracing Chinese investment and taking on Chinese government loans has led to the opposition parties using it as an attractive campaigning tool to rally the electorate.”

However, despite underlying risks, Fitch expects “a continued reliance on Beijing and the BRI for the financing and construction of infrastructure projects, regardless of who is in power.”

However, despite underlying risks, Fitch expects “a continued reliance on Beijing and the BRI for the financing and construction of infrastructure projects, regardless of who is in power.”

BRI projects have been criticised for the over-reliance on Chinese labour and equipment at the cost of local population where construction sites are located. But, “with the passage of time, as technology is transferred and the required framework for the development of complex infrastructure projects have been set up, we expect the involvement of more local companies in BRI projects, shifting the competitive landscape from Chinese-dominated to a joint-partnership model”, adds the report.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2018

Download the new Dawn mobile app here:

Google Play

Apple Store

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

1000 characters

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The real threat to Thar

The real threat to Thar

The Gorano story is only a small part of the much bigger threat the people of Thar are facing.

Editorial

December 20, 2018

PM’s ‘welfare state’

THE context in which the idea has been mooted most recently is revealing. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call to...
December 20, 2018

Death penalty

HUMAN rights campaigners couldn’t believe their ears in the early hours of Tuesday. News got out that, along with...
December 20, 2018

Back to Basant

HOPES for the resumption of the Basant festival have been revived — though with strings attached. The Punjab chief...
Educating girls
Updated December 19, 2018

Educating girls

Lack of investment in girl’s education isn’t a KP-specific problem.
December 19, 2018

Meddling in US polls

TWO reports commissioned by the US Senate Intelligence Committee have revealed the extent to which Russia attempted...
December 19, 2018

Rogue security guards

FOOTAGE from outside Parliament House on Monday showed Samaa TV cameraman Syed Wajid Ali lying prone on the ground,...